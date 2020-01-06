Loading...

Laura Sue McKee

Laura Sue McKee, 47, died on Friday January 3, 2020.

She was born on July 8, 1972, the son of Jim and Sandy Marquart. After graduating from Glenrock High School, Laura spent some time in Laramie and Jackson, WY and Billings, MT before settling in Casper.

Throughout her life, Laura has been passionate about changing the lives of others. As leader of the Highland Park Community Church, Laura had the opportunity to love and care for members of the youth group. Spending time with her family was one of her fondest memories, and she loved being a family historian.

Laura will be missing forever from her two children, Haley and Collin McKee; her father Jim Marquart; Siblings Dan Marquart and Mary Axthelm; and their nephews, nieces and cousins. In death, Laura was reunited with her mother Sandy Marquart.

Details of a celebration of life follow.

Catherine Lee Eatmon died at home on Friday, January 3rd, 2020.

She was born on October 1, 1944 in Lander Wyoming, the daughter of James and Mary Lee Gustin.

She loved being in the mountains, riding horses and doing jitterbugs.

She married Howard Lee Eatmon on May 29, 1963. Her many talents included making sure everyone was satisfied and sang like Janis Joplin. Nothing came before her family and she spoiled each of us.

Her beautiful smile and her loving hugs will be missing every day. She was put to death by her parents.

She is survived by her 56-year-old husband, son Michael (Stacy), daughter Roberta and true loved ones: her grandchildren Jacob, Jessica (Skyler), Jennifer, Madison (Austin) and great-grandson Bentley.

No services are currently planned.

George Robert “Doc” Phillips Jr.

George Robert “Doc” Phillips Jr. died on January 2, 2020 at the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions after a tough battle against pancreatic cancer.

Doc was born on September 8, 1946, the son of George Robert Phillips and Helen Bradshaw Phillips in Peoria, IL. He grew up in Creve Coeur, IL and graduated from East Peoria High School in 1964. He attended Iowa Wesleyan College in Mount Pleasant with a focus on biology and sports and graduated in 1968. During his time in Iowa Wesleyan, he was a member of the football team and the Sigma Phi Epsilon brotherhood. After his fifth soccer concussion in his last year, an appointment with a chiropractor would change his life course forever. He attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA, where he graduated in 1972. Chiropractic brought Doc to Casper, WY, where he helped many people throughout his 47 1/2 year career.

Doc would say that he never worked a day in his life because if you love what you do, it’s never work. Helping countless people throughout his career was one thing, but he was also proud of how he helped the chiropractor profession grow in Wyoming and nationally. He was the president of the Wyoming Chiropractic Association; President and V.P. the Wyoming Board of Chiropractic Examination Board; and represented Wyoming on the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners. One of his proudest moments was being elected to the board of directors of the Federation of Chiropractic Licensing Boards, where he helped shape politics for the entire chiropractor profession.

The only thing Doc loved more than being a chiropractor was his family.

Doc married Edith Corbett on June 30, 1978 in Casper, WY and they had two children, Amy and Robbie. The love and support Doc had for his family was second to none.

As an avid sports fan, he made friends for life who played golf, bowling and fast-pitch softball in Wyoming. He was lucky that his family also loved sports. Both Doc and Edie traveled to Wyoming and the country to support their children at every event. When he wasn’t cheering on his children or grandchildren, he cheered the Wyoming Cowboys (Go Pokes), Casper College T-Birds, the Chicago Bears and the Chicago Cubs.

Doc is survived by his loving wife Edie, his two children Amy O’Reilly (T.J.), Robbie Phillips (Megan) and the loved ones of his life, his five grandchildren Cassidy, Frankie, Finley, Harper and Scottlyn. He was put to death by his parents.

Church services for Doc will take place on Thursday, January 9th at 1pm in the First Christian Church in Casper. Instead of flowers, the family requests donations to the Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions or to the charity of your choice.

Margaret Isabel Hunt

Margaret Hunt died on December 29, 2019 in Casper, Wyoming. She was born on August 29, 1921 in Jireh, Wyoming, the daughter of Leonard and Pearl (Whitehill) Heine. She grew up in Jireh and was trained there. In 1939, she graduated from Manville High School. In 1941 she graduated from the Halls School of Cosmetology in Casper and worked in the Avalon Beauty Shop in Rawlins, WY.

On September 5, 1941, she married Eugene S. Hunt in Rawlins, Wyoming. He preceded her in 2003 after 61 years of marriage.

She was a member of the Prairie Prowlers Extension Club for many years. She and her husband were members of the Amoco Bowling League and she was a 4-hour leader. She worked in the Dean Morgan School cafeteria and later at Hilltop Coin mat, where she retired in 1984.

She enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos play soccer, her favorite team. She also loved working in the garden, especially flowers, reading, fishing, playing cards, and playing scrabble.

After retirement, she and her husband spent many winters in California and Arizona and summers in Casper.

Survivors are two sons, Steven Hunt from Evansville and Larry Hunt from Glenrock, nine grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was implicated in death by her parents, her daughter. Mary Ellen Donaldson, Marsha Magnuson, three brothers; Richard, George and Elbert Heine and two sisters, Genevieve Manning and Mary Birch.

The family would be happy to see memorials to a charity chosen by the donor.

The funeral service will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. in the Newcomer Funeral Home Chapel. A burial follows at Highland Cemetery.

Patricia Gill Dail Woods Pat

Patricia Gill Dail Woods Pat died on January 1, 2020 of Alzheimer’s.

She was born on December 31, 1928 in Perry, FL, the daughter of Livingston Gill Dail and Mabel Eason Calhoun Dail.

She served in the Air Force before returning to Perry to marry and raise a large family.

She was Perry Grocery’s long-time office manager before moving to Oregon with her two young daughters in 1969 to start a new adventure. When she raised her family, she served as a representative of Welcome Wagon and as an exceptional stage mother.

She was a lover of parties, jazz music, dance and was a fabulous host who spread her Mediterranean charm from coast to coast. Her gift of making lifelong friends was second to none.

In her spare time, she was a greedy reader and savvy investor. After her husband Dick’s death in 1993, she joined the board of directors of the Juan de Fuca Jazz Festival, which accompanied her for many years before moving to Seattle to be near her daughter Dail.

In 2018, she moved to Casper, WY to be near her daughter Trisha.

She is survived by her daughters Trisha (Casey) Nix from Casper, WY and Dail (Len) Bodziony from Seattle, WA. sisters Meridy Robertson, Karen Ezell and Raven Waggoner, brothers Paul Dail and Terry Dail, six grandchildren, Cody Nix, Shea Williams, Jamie Williams, Josh Williams, Kelly Lundy and Cindy Hough; four great-grandchildren and a large number of nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Her husband Dick Woods and her sons Joe Williams and Jim Williams preceded death.

Many thanks to the Mountain Plaza Assisted Living staff who loved our mother as a family in the last year of her life.

At their request, no services are held. A family reunion will take place at a later date. Instead of flowers, donations to Wyoming Dementia Care or your local hospice are recommended.