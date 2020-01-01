Obituaries: Mascarenas, Doll, Rodgers, Schroefel

Loading...

Dana Arnold Mascarenas

Dana Arnold Mascarenas, 55, of Casper, died on December 27, 2019 at Wyoming Medical Center. Dana was born on August 5, 1964 in Torrance, California.

Dana graduated from Natrona County High School in 1982. After graduating, he worked for his uncles at the Phil’s Radiator for several years. Later, he spent most of his career traveling to the United States as a fiber optic technician. In her lifetime, Dana has traveled to at least 42 of the 50 states. However, no matter where he traveled, Casper always stayed with Dana. He was always looking forward to returning to the open skies and mountains of Wyoming. Throughout his life, his adventurous spirit led him through new and exhilarating

experiences. These adventures included water skiing, snowmobiling, golf, downhill skiing, bungee jumping, hunting, fishing, motorcycling and many more. Dana has always had a great desire to fully live her life.

Dana is survived by her father, Arnold Mascarenas; Fiancé, Denise Yaw; Sister, Chawn Elliot; Brother, Clifford Mascarenas, Jr; Daughters, Danna Parker and Taylor Griebel; 3 grandsons and many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.

Dana is preceded in death by her mother, Reine Orlinphia Scott and her brother, Craig DeanMascarenas.

A memorial service will take place at the Newcomer Funeral Home on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Helen Margaret Doll

Helen Margaret Doll, 91, died on December 29, 2019 at Hot Springs County Memorial Hospital in Thermopolis. She currently resided at Wyoming Pioneer Home.

Born August 9, 1928 in Glenrock, Wyoming, she was the daughter of William and Helen (Nevin) Walkinshaw. After school, she married D. Jack Doll, June 18, 1948 in Glenrock.

The couple owned and operated the Higgins Hotel for 30 years and added a restaurant, "Paisley Shawl" to their business. When they retired, they moved to Mexico where they lived for 20 years. Mr. Doll died in 2006. Margaret moved to Wyoming Pioneer Home in Thermopolis in 2016.

Those who cherish his memory include his daughters, Carol Thomas and Beverly Doll, both of Sundance, WY; five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; and a cousin, Robert "Ol 'Bob" Walkinshaw, also of Sundance. She was preceded in death by her 58-year-old husband, her son, Michael and her brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will take place this spring at Glenrock Cemetery.

Georgia Mae Rodgers

Georgia Mae Rodgers, 101, returned home to be with the Lord on Wednesday December 25, 2019. She was born June 18, 1918 in Dodge City, Kansas to George Earl Weaver and Ida Mae (Thomas) Weaver. She was raised in Stafford and Hutchinson, Kansas. Georgia was married to William Claude Rodgers on June 20, 1937.

They moved to Casper, Wyoming in 1948. Georgia worked in several local businesses during his lifetime, including Montgomery Wards, Blue Bird Laundry and Ben Franklin. Georgia was a member for 90 years of the First Church of God in Anderson, Indiana, which included the Highland Park Community Church. She was a wonderfully cooperative mother, grandmother and friend for her children, grandchildren, other family members and friends.

Claude predeceased her on November 24, 1999. She leaves to mourn her son Richard Lee and daughter Carol May (Wirtala), 5 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandson grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at the Highland Park Community Church on Saturday January 11, 2020 at 10:00 am. Condolences can be sent to Richard Rodgers at 4885 N. Oregon Trail; Mills, Wy. 82604

Warren Edward Schroefel

Warren Edward Schroefel passed away peacefully on Thursday December 26, 2019. Warren was a father who dedicated his life to his wife Margie and four children Sterling, Sheryl, Shon, Scott and three special "daughters" Connie, Jennifer and Stephanie. Her favorite pastime was watching her kids play sports.

He was born October 19, 1940 to Warren H. Schroefel and Martha (Jordan) Schroefel in Lusk, WY. He graduated in 1958 from Niobrara County High School where he was a star athlete. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corp with two other friends. He was stationed at Camp Hauge and Camp Courtney in Okinawa for 3 years, with other stops in San Diego, California, Camp Pendleton, California, Hawaii, Midway, Guam and Subic Bay Philippines. He was very proud to have played football and basketball for the Marines in Okinawa. Warren was honorably discharged as E5 in 1963. He then enrolled at the University of Wyoming where he played football for a year and met the love of his life.

Warren and Margie married on September 26, 1964 in Laramie, WY, and in 1965 moved to Denver, CO. Warren and Margie began their married and professional lives as co-owners of Conoco service stations. In 1970, the family moved to Walden, CO where they owned a Conoco service station, a Fina service station and a tow truck business. In Walden, he met wonderful friends where he became a city team basketball player and learned to become a team rider (heeler), with his good friend O.C. Houston. In 1975 Warren and Margie moved to Casper, WY where they eventually raised their children. The two moved to Buffalo, WY for 10 years, then returned to Casper for his final years. Warren was a great entrepreneur with businesses, including pawnbrokers, bars, restaurants, and gas stations. He was also the director of Petro-Chem, an oil company in Casper for many years. When Warren started working at Petro-Chem American Mud, there was a local warehouse and sales of $ 1 million. When he left Petro-Chem American Mud, there were a total of 20 warehouses in the United States and sales of $ 84 million. He also liked to sit on the local board of lodging tax in Casper.

Warren was an avid poker player who placed 4th at the Wyoming Poker Tournament in Riverton, WY in 2018, one of his greatest achievements. Another of Warren's greatest accomplishments was playing golf, one of his favorite hobbies, at Paradise Valley Golf Club. During a tournament, Warren drilled a hole in one.

He was preceded in death by his father Warren, his mother Martha, a sister Geraldine and a grandson, Steven Warren Schroefel.

He is survived by his loving wife Margie (Eurioste) Schroefel, his son Sterling (Connie) Schroefel of Worland, his daughter Sheryl Schroefel of Casper, his son Shon (Jennifer) Schroefel of Buffalo, his son Scott Schroefel of Casper and a daughter "adopted" Stephanie de Casper. Her sister Gloria Hauptman from Georgia. Her surviving grandchildren are Shane Schroefel of Casper, Sarah Schroefel of Worland, Sabrina Schroefel of Worland, Samantha (John) Christensen of Buffalo, Trey Schroefel of Buffalo, Cooper Schroefel of Buffalo, Maurica (Danny) Himes of Casper, Bethany Miller Casper and Moriah Miller of Casper. He also leaves to mourn four great grandchildren, Madison Schroefel of Casper, Jaxtyn and Kamden Hall of Worland and Stratton James Christensen. He also leaves to mourn many aunts, uncles, brother-in-law, Roy (Betty) Eurioste and sister-in-law, Kathy (Gary) Atkinson, nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed by his family and the many, many friends he has made throughout his life.