Obituaries: Lance, Nicely, Hand – Casper, WY Oil City News

Marleeta Kay Lance

CASPER, Wyo. –

Marleeta Kay Lance was born on August 21, 1947 in Lewellen, Nebraska in Ernest and Donna Tophoj. She died peacefully in her sleep due to natural causes on January 29, 2020, 30 years until the day after the death of her beloved daughter. She was 72.

Marleeta is survived by her 26-year-old husband, Elgan “Butch” Lance, her son, Kirk, his wife, Tiffany, and their children, Lennon (8) and London (1), and son, Wade, his wife, Lettie, and their children, Jesse (8) and Rosemary (1). She is also survived by her brothers and sisters, Lavonne, Yvonne, Jeanette, Anita, Elton and their families. It gives her family great comfort to know that she is reunited in heaven with the family members she lost in life.

She worked at the Phoenix Day School for the deaf and the Wyoming School for the deaf in Casper. Her dedication and service to the deaf community never hesitated, because she also worked tirelessly as an interpreter. Marleeta thought it was a great goal to be the ears for those who couldn’t hear it, and her impact is still felt today.

Spending time with family and friends on the lake, playing golf, or enjoying a good conversation and laughter on her back deck, with a glass of wine in hand, were her happiest times after time spent with her grandchildren. They filled her life with immeasurable pleasure and joy.

Marleeta always had a smile on her face and a kind word. Those closest to her never doubted the love she felt for them. Her steadfast dedication to her faith and her ability to see the light in difficult times were awe-inspiring and a great example to all those lucky enough to know her. The world is really a better place because it was part of it.

Instead of flowers, enjoy a dinner with your family and toast to her well-lived life. If you want to do more, donate to the American Heart Association or St. Jude’s in her honor. Life is celebrated on January 31, 2020 and starts at 3 p.m. on the aft deck of Butch and Marleeta. Everyone who loves her and wants to celebrate her life is very welcome.

Services are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby, Funerals, Cremations, Monuments and Receptions, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.

Donald Edward Nice

Don Nicely was born on June 30, 1954 in Santa Maria, California, Quillie and Berthabelle Nicely. He spent his entire childhood in Santa Maria, went to Nightingale Elementary, Lakeview Junior High and finally graduated from the Ernest Righetti High School. It was during his childhood that he developed his lifelong love of fishing and walked to Waller Park every day. Don loved fishing and spent many hours of his life with a fishing rod in his hand. Don was active in the Cub Scouts and then the Boy Scouts. When he was in high school, he was a very active member of the FFA, club president and the first to receive the State Farmers Award. He had a well-decorated FFA jacket with most of his horticultural insignia. He had a love for growing flowers and plants and built his own greenhouse in his early teens that is still standing and in use today. Don was an independent entrepreneur, with his first venture where he grew and sold daffodils for $ 50,000 for which he recruited most of the city. He spent a lot of time with his grandparents who traveled through the state of California and learned the art of taking care of the customer. He lived in the state of California for thirty years and spent hours enjoying the great outdoors – hiking, fishing, and performance, including hiking the 213-mile John Muir Trail. In 1984 he decided to embark on a new adventure and with little more than a short case he moved to his forever home Casper, WY. Don worked during his first few years in Casper for various oil field companies, and his work brought him all over the world. He would tell you that he had traveled enough miles to circle the world seven and a half times, and he had the passport stamps to prove it. He had a weakness for children and made sure that he offered something for everything he encountered in every country he visited. In 1990 he settled in tool manufacturing and opened his first machine shop called Applied Downhole Technologies, which over the years owned several others, the last being Turntec Manufacturing that he could grow from a building to a campus with now ten buildings. He was known as a great leader and was admired by everyone who worked with him. He made it a point to talk to his employees every day and make sure they were aware of the value he knew for the team. He inspired those around him to be their best self and only stopped when he forced them to reach their full potential. Don loved helping others – always there for a helping hand and a listening ear. He was a lover of all animals and over the years he had almost every pet you could imagine, wild and domestic. He was generous to his community and regularly sponsored activities and events, especially those supporting children.

Don is survived by this woman Deana Nicely, their dog Maya and two cats Samson and Oliver; his five children Chad Nicely, Jeremy (Cody) Nicely, Heather Nicely, Misti Nicely and Quillie (Rosie) Nicely; three-step children Kodi (Tangney) Dockham, Mandy (Eric) Blajszczak and Roscoe (Carman) Dockham; sixteen grandchildren; sisters Virginia (Harry) Olson and Patricia Nicely; and brother John (Nicole) Mooi.

Don was preceded in death by both his parents and his sister Aquilla.

Instead of flowers and in recognition of his love for animals and helping children in the community, the family asks that you consider a donation to:

Casper Humane Society

849 East E Street

Casper, WY 82601

Or

Platte River Judo

910 Bristol

Casper, WY 82609

Services will be held on Saturday, February 8 at 2 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home with a celebration of his life that will follow at The Hall on Ash, located at 355 S. Ash Street. All are encouraged and welcomed to participate.

Robert Jerald “Jerry” Hand

Robert Jerald “Jerry” Hand passed peacefully on January 29, 2020, at the age of 88, while in his homeland of Florida. He was born on May 1, 1931 in Wagner, S.D., the eldest of seven children, from H.R. and Mary Rose Hand. His family moved to Cheyenne and then to Casper in 1938. He went to St. Anthony’s School, Jefferson School, Dean Morgan Junior High and was a proud graduate of NCHS in 1949. He was a Cadet Colonel in the Army ROTC and was honored as a distinguished military student. He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict and received his resignation as captain. He went to the University of Wyoming, where he was a member of numerous organizations, including: Sigma Chi, Omicron Delta Kappa, Cai Gamma Lota, Alpha Kappa Psi, and Scabbard and Blade. Jerry served as chairman of the Student Body from 1956 to 7 and then served as chairman of the Alumni Association from 1968-69. He received both a BA and a JD from the University of Wyoming, where he became 2nd in his class at the University of Wyoming School of Law. Jerry was a proud cowboy fan, cheering on the pokes. He was especially proud of his favorite Cowboy Players, Josh Harshman and Logan Wilson, whom he considered his adopted grandsons.

He married Agnes Catherine Troughton in Laramie in 1958 and had the habit of introducing her as “his beautiful bride.” He died 10 days shortly after their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Jerry was a hard worker. He started working at the family business, Handy Spot, as a kid where he sold pop, candy bars, popcorn, etc. at Washington Park Band Concerts. He worked a lot of jobs to get himself through school. He was a newspaper boy, a carpenter helper for the Chicago Burlington and Quincy Railroad on the Casper to Thermopolis line, a hasher and a dishwasher. After graduating from Law School, he was appointed as Registrar for Judge Pickett at the American Court of Appeal for the 10th Circuit Court. He returned to Casper and served as City of Casper Attorney’s assistant under Dick Tobin. He served for 8 years as a deputy attorney for Natrona County and for 12 years as a municipal judge for the city of Casper. He became a member of the Wyoming State Bar in 1957 and was a member of Emeritus Status after his retirement.

He served as chairman of many professional organizations, including the Wyoming State Bar Foundation, Wyoming Trial Lawyers Association and Natrona County Bar Association. As a member of the Bar Association, he was also secretary / treasurer and a member of the board of directors of the Wyoming State Bar Foundation. Jerry was also involved with Wyoming Reporter for Courts of Limited Jurisdiction, American Judicature Society and the Task Force on Judicial or National Highway Safety Advisory Committee. He was a member of the Natrona County Zoning Board from 1963-8 and served as their lawyer from 1972-6. He became the airport management lawyer in 1968 and remained their counsel for years. Jerry spent much of his career in private practice, where he was honored to work with his youngest brother Dennis Mark “Joe” Hand until Joe’s death. He worked with his beloved son, Robert Jerald Hand, Jr. until his retirement. Jerry was a certified referee and mediator and worked with the Wyoming Guardian Ad Litem program. He taught at the American Tribal Indian Judges School, the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, the University of Wyoming College of Law, the Casper College People’s Law School and various other continuing legal courses. He had published articles in the Wyoming Law Journal. In 2017, he proudly received recognition from the Wyoming Bar Association for 60 years of Distinguished Service.

Jerry believed in giving something back to his community. He was a member of BPOE 1353 and served as an exalted ruler; American Legion George Vroman Post # 2, Past State Judge Advocate; Friends of Natrona County Library; and Casper Chamber of Commerce where he was a member of the Aviation Committee. He was a charter member of the Wyoming Pilots Association. He went to the First Boys State of Wyoming in 1948 and served in their staff for many years. He was the lawyer of the Wyoming Girl Scout Council from 1965-1980 and proudly said he was a card-bearing member of the Girl Scouts. He served as president of Law Enforcement Assistance Administration of 1969-78 and Sertoma International. Jerry was a member of the Cross-Country Ski Club; Friends of Natrona County Library; Fort Casper Museum Association; and Wyoming Pioneer Association. He was patron saint of Nicolaysen Art Museum and Children’s Center; National Historic Trails Interpretive Center; Casper Children’s Chorale and Platte River Trails. He served as a messenger for many years at his beloved parish, Our Lady of Fatima.

Jerry was a beloved father of Michele Hand, Debbie LaChance (Joel) and Robert Jerald Hand, Jr. He leaves his dear grandchildren behind: Brendan LaChance, Breanne Walker (Zach), Cate Camacho (Dylan), Colin Hand-Bailey (Alex), Brady LaChance and Brynley LaChance and 2 great grandchildren Mia Mae Walker and “Smiley” Riley Camacho. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters, Dennis Mark “Joe” Hand, James Francis Hand, Richard Thomas Hand and Mary Ardis Heuer. He is survived by 2 brothers and sisters and many cousins.

A rosary will be held on Tuesday, February 18 at 6:00 PM. in the Catholic Church of Our Lady of Fatima. The funeral is held on Wednesday, February 19 at 10.30 am in the Catholic Church of Our Lady of Fatima. A private family funeral will take place after the service.

Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Mary’s Fund, Casper Children’s Chorale or Friends or Natrona County Library.

