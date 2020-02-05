Obituaries: Holder, Whitlock, Vandeventer – Casper, WY Oil City News

Joann Lynn Holder

CASPER, Wyo. –

Joann Lynn Holder, 50, died on January 30, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in Deadwood, SD on July 12, 1969, the daughter of the late David Richards and Linda Lanier.

Article continues below …

She spent some time in Montana before moving to Green River, WY, where she would meet Kraig Stewart and have two children, Stephen Stewart and Ashlee Richards, whom she loved very much.

She later moved to Casper, WY to be closer to her mother.

Her interests were fishing with her boyfriend Thomas, barbecuing with her family, watching movies with her mother and weekend trips with her family to Riverton to gamble. But above all, she lived for her children.

Survivors are her mother, Linda, her son Stephen and his wife, Chelsie and her daughter Ashlee, as well as various cousins ​​and her lifelong friend, Audrey Gomez.

She was preceded in death by her father, David, her sister, Wendy Fischer, and her grandmother Merle.

There will be no services at her request. A memorial barbecue will take place at a later date in Casper and Green River, WY.

To our sleeping beauty, you will be missed.

Services are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby, Funerals, Cremations, Monuments and Receptions, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.

Kenny Whitlock

Kenny Whitlock, 65, died peacefully on 2 February 2020 in his home, surrounded by family and close friends.

He was born in Powell, Wyoming, June 15, 1954, to Jack R. and LoRayne (Sorenson) Whitlock. He was the youngest of 3 children, who graduated from Natrona County high school in 1972. He was hard at work and quickly found his place in the family-run Whitlock Trucking, where he worked for more than 40 years. He proudly worked with his father Jack and brother Jackie. Together they built an independent name in the company.

He married Becky Buchanan on 14 April 1979. They welcomed 2 daughters, Lindsey and Allyson. He was a dedicated and loving father and enjoyed being surrounded by his family. This time Kenny basked with his family, spent summers on the lake and enjoyed winter skiing trips. Sunday dinners with family were always a great way to start and end the week.

In 2002 he met his best friend Lynette and their “adventure” began. They found that they shared many common friends and that their paths had been crossed many times in the past. They married in 2008 and remained adventurous, whether it was a midnight hotshot load or a cruise in Alaska. They were always in for camping trips and being with those they loved. Despite the many obstacles they have overcome together, Kenny never complained and always said, “It’s just a walk in the park.” As Kenny’s family grew, so did his love and dedication to them.

Kenny’s presence will always be missed, but his love and kindness to others will always be remembered. Not to mention the many funny and clever original statements or ‘Kennyisms’ that he seemed to have for many of the interesting situations in life. These statements always brought laughter and smiles (and sometimes confusion) to the unknown; but always a bit of fun!

Kenny is survived by his wife Lynette Whitlock, his daughter Lindsey and husband Ryan Allison, grandchildren Ava, Amelia and Quinn Allison, daughter Allyson and husband Adam Brust, grandchildren Bryleigh and Wyatt. Lynette’s son Luke (Ashley) Werner, grandchildren Danica and Carson, daughter Grace Werner and grandson Spencer Beahm. He is further survived by his father Jack R. Whitlock and brother Jackie and wife Juanita Whitlock.

He was preceded in death by his mother LoRayne, sister Vickie Erlitz, grandparents Charlie and Margaret Whitlock, stepmother Darlene Whitlock, Terry Jo Richards.

Services are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby, funerals, cremations, monuments and reception, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601 and are held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 6:30 PM at First Baptist Church 514 S. Beech St Casper WY.

Instead of Flowers, send donations to Donate Life Wyoming: Online: http://www.donoralliance.org/contribute

By e-mail: Donor Alliance, attn: debtor administration, 200 Spruce St. Suite 200, Denver, CO 80230, ** Notebook Please write “In Memory of Kenny Whitlock”

Bill Vandeventer

Retired businessman Bill Vandeventer died in the Central Wyoming Hospice Saturday, February 1, 2020 from complications of heart disease. He was 83.

He was born on June 8, 1936 in Pittsburgh PA to Jay C. and Emma (Brown) Vandeventer. His father, a petroleum engineer, moved the family to Texas, where Bill graduated from Midland (TX) High School in 1954. He received a BS degree in geological engineering from the University of Oklahoma, an MBA from the University of Texas, and was hired as a second lieutenant in US military reserves.

On August 15, 1959, Bill married high school sweetheart Carolyn Petering in Midland, and began his career as an oil claim engineer in West Texas with Conoco. They had three daughters before they moved to Casper in 1972.

Bill joined Kirkwood Oil & Gas in Casper in 1975, after which he only started ProVal Inc. in 1982. and EnviroEngineering, an asbestos removal company. He retired in 2015 at the age of 79.

His beloved wife Carolyn died in 2009 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s – five months after their 50th wedding anniversary.

Bill loved his family time, cars, hunting and fishing, collecting guns, gardening, football in Oklahoma Sooners, reading the morning paper and his loyal dog Susie. He belonged to the Sheby of the Hills Presbyterian Church, Masonic Lodge # 56 and Casper Shriners. He donated generously to local charities and churches and was quick in helping friends in need.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife. He is survived by daughters Mary (Ron) Franscell of San Antonio TX, Susan (Bill) Pennington of Worland WY and Julie (Bruce) Hitt of Casper; sister Marian Jones of Midland; and grandchildren Hunter and Karen Perala, and Taran and Morgan Pennington. He also leaves behind many cousins, cousins ​​and beloved members of the family of his deceased wife.

The family is grateful to doctors and staff at Wyoming Medical Center and Central Wyoming Hospice for their care and kindness.

Visitation will be from 12 am – 2 pm. Thursday, February 6 at Bustard’s Funeral Home and for its services at 11 am Friday, February 7 at Shepherd of the Hills Presbyterian Church. A reception follows. Funeral will be at 3 p.m. in Highland Cemetery. Instead of flowers, the family asks friends to consider making donations to Shepherd of the Hills or on behalf of Carolyn Vandeventer to the Alzheimer’s Association of Wyoming, 2232 Dell Range Blvd., Cheyenne WY 82009.

Services are entrusted to the care of Bustard & Jacoby, Funerals, Cremations, Monuments and Receptions, 600 CY Avenue, Casper, WY 82601.