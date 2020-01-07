Obituaries: Harrison, Fronk, Coursen Jr., Bina, Martinez, Phillips

Loading...

Katherine “Kathy” Jean McMurry Harrison

CASPER, Wyo. –

Katherine “Kathy” Jean McMurry Harrison (60) died on January 2, 2020 at 4:39 a.m. at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming, as a result of a sudden serious illness.

Kathy was born on September 17, 1959 in Fort Ord, California, to Donald Russell McMurry and Elizabeth “Betty” Ann (Marshall) McMurry. Her father Donald was a lieutenant colonel in the US Army, and Kathy spent her youth traveling and living around the world with her family.

In 1976, Kathy met and married Robert Chamburs in Tampa, Florida. Kathy and Robert divorced in 1983. She had two children she loved very much, Crystal Lena (Chamburs) Garcia (1976) and Austin Robert Chamburs (1981). They gave her many grandchildren whom she loved beyond words.

In 1989, Kathy graduated as an associate in drug and alcohol counseling from Rio Salado College in Phoenix, Az. She used this degree to help many people in their work at Wyoming State Hospital in Evanston, Wy and the Wyoming Youth Treatment Center in Casper, Wy, and in their personal lives by supporting many people through alcoholics anonymous. In Phoenix she met Faron Ray Skelton and married him. Faron and Kathy enjoyed many years together until Faron died in 1995.

Kathy was very lucky to have found love again when she met James Michael Harrison “Mileage” in 2005. She often mentioned that many people find love only once and have been blessed with true love twice. Mileage and Kathy married in 2007. They enjoyed riding motorcycles and attended Wyoming Central ABATE. She was happy to take care of the community through HOG FEST and annual toy and food rides. Kathy was by nature a carer and looked after a lot of friends and family members that she will miss terribly.

She is survived by her mother Betty McMurry. four sisters, Patricia McMurry, Mary Christine McMurry Kardassakis (Dean), Lisa McMurry and Theresa McMurry; Husband James Michael (“Mike”) Harrison, children Crystal (Benjamin) Garcia and Austin (Amber) Chamburs; Grandsons Gavin, Gauge, Gabrielle, Cherish, Brandalynn, Acelin, Tristan and Journey; many aunts and uncles, cousins ​​and so many friends that she was considered a family.

Her death comes from her father Donald, her brother John and her husband Faron.

Services will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Bustard’s Funeral Home at 600 CY Ave. instead of. in Casper, Wy at 11:00 a.m. A reception and celebration of their lives take place in Butch’s Bar, 1180 Oildale St.in Evansville, Wy, immediately after the service.

Her family would like to thank the intensive care nurses at the Wyoming Medical Center for the wonderful care and treatment of Kathy and her family.

Darlene Jo Fronk

Darlene Jo Fronk, 64, died on January 1, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, WY, surrounded by loved ones. Darlene was born on January 19, 1955 in Lander, WY, to George and Dolores Patik.

Darlene grew up and graduated from high school in Lander, WY. After high school, she was married and had three boys, George, Jeffery and Brian. She married Dale Roy Fronk on May 28, 2006. Darlene and Dale moved to Alliance, NE in 2001, where she returned to university to achieve her lifelong goal of becoming a licensed practice nurse. Darlene loved being a nurse, she was very proud of her work and cared for many, many people during her career. She worked for Dr. Himes in Scottsbluff, NE, and later for Skyview Nursing Home in Bridgeport, NE, and most recently when she and Dale moved to Casper, WY, she worked at the Poplar Living Center.

Darlene loved spending time outdoors, including hunting, fishing, horseback riding, gardening, camping or sitting around the campfire, and she loved these times most when she was with her husband and boy. She never wanted the family adventures to end and couldn’t wait until the next time they met. She was always ready to spend time with the people who mattered to her. Because Darlene loved nature so much, she was always so excited to go to Hawaii with her husband for a month every year to have as much fun in the sun as possible. Darlene was extremely loyal to everyone she loved and was always there to talk to when you needed someone. She was an incredibly funny person who was always ready to laugh a lot with the people around her. Even though she left, she left the legacy of her love. The way she touched our lives will last forever and we will all have so many memories of the times we shared with her.

She is survived by her husband Dale Fronk from Casper, WY. her sons George (Cindi) Heinrich von Rock Springs, WY, Jeffery (Sarah) and granddaughter Shyenne Heinrich von Lander, WY, and Brian (Melissa) Heinrich von Alliance, NE grandchildren Madisen, Kysen and Darius; her mother Dolores Patik from Lander, WY; her sisters Dorothy (Glen) Pierson from Lander, WY and Georgia (Ron) Osban from Manderson, WY and three grandchildren and many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her father George Patik and her grandparents.

A memorial service for Darlene will be held with her family this summer in the mountains outside of Lander, WY. Cards and expressions of sympathy can be sent to Dale Fronk, 3421 Providence Court No. 2, Casper, WY 82609.

William Royden Coursen Jr.

William Royden Coursen Jr., died on January 2, 2020. William was born on January 31, 1935 in Vineland New Jersey. He was the son of William Royden Coursen and Elizabeth Eleanor Schneider. He was married to Winifred Joan Barton in Camden New Jersey on July 3, 1954. They married for 57 years until their death on May 8, 2012.

William served in the Air Force in Topeka Kansas during the Korean War. He married Winifred and they started a family. William drove a bus in Philadelphia and they later moved to Florida, where he worked in agriculture. William also worked as a paramedic in a local hospital.

William and Winifred enjoyed walking, driving and visiting people. William collected walking sticks, Louise L’Amour books and baseball caps.

William had a passion for creation and continued to educate himself in the creation and evolution debate. He used the local newspaper to express his belief in God and creation. When Williams’ health deteriorated, he was at home working on puzzles and chewing Austin Cheese crackers. William always loved his ice cream cones.

William is survived by his son John D. Coursen from Casper, his son William H. Coursen from Casper, his daughter Susan J. Walker from Casper, his son and daughter-in-law Dan S. and Shannon Coursen from Casper, his son and daughter-in-law -law Tim A. and Cheryl Coursen from Casper, fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. William was preceded in death by his parents, son James L. Coursen and daughter Sharon A Terrillion.

Alice L. Bina

Alice L. BinaCasper’s 94-year-old died peacefully at home on January 2, 2020. She was born in Ault, Colorado, on October 15, 1925, the son of the late Mollie and John Treber. She grew up in Cheyenne and worked at family-owned Treber Laundry, where she offered laundry services to Wyoming governors and senior officials at Warren Air Force Base. Alice married the love of her life, Stanley P. Bina, on November 11, 1956 in Cheyenne and moved to Casper in 1969. They were blessed by three beautiful children, LaRamie, Kip and Guy, and four wonderful grandchildren. Alice was incredibly proud of her family and left many valuable memories.

Alice loved gardening in spring and summer and preserving in autumn while she was an avid baseball fan. She and her mother always had a standing $ 1 bet on the World Series. At Christmas, Alice was famous for her wonderful rye bread. She and Stan spent the winter in the country. After Stan died, Alice liked to go bowling with Guy for the fried shrimp. Alice was legendary for her cards and letters that were sent across the country. She never met a stranger and was quick with a smile.

Alice is survived by her sons Kip (Angela) Bina and Guy (Randee) Bina as well as grandchildren Eli, Cole, Natalie and Garrett and their brother Roy Treber. Her husband Stanley Bina, daughter LaRamie Bina and brother Clarence “Lucky” Treber preceded death.

The funeral service will take place on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Bustard Funeral Home. The funeral takes place at Highland Cemetery. Please join the family for a reception immediately after the funeral at VFW Post No. 9439, 1800 Bryan Stock Trail, Casper Wyoming. The visit will take place on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in Bustard’s Funeral Home. Instead of flowers, the family recommends donations to Natrona County Meals on Wheels or the Central Wyoming Hospice, both of which cared for Alice and showed compassion.

Michelle Martinez, 53 years old, died on Thursday, January 2, 2020.

Michelle was born on September 15, 1966 in Las Vegas, Nevada to Mary Pitet Martinez and Manual Martinez.

Michelle was a devoted, loving mother of Kaylin Madison and Wesley Zachary Gosney. She is also survived by her two siblings Lisa Wagman and Paul Martinez as well as nieces Courtney and Lexi Sheely.

Michelle was a lover of all animals, but had a passion for working with and training Border Collies. Michelle enjoyed driving Rodeo with her daughter, trying border collie dogs, and traveling together as a family. It is missed by both family and friends.

No services are currently planned.

Jamie L Phillips

Date of death 12/31/19

Services TBD