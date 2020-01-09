Obituaries - Haefele, Elledge-Jones - Casper, WY Oil City News

Loading...

Robert Ralph “Bob” Haefele

1935-2019

The memorial service for Robert (Bob) Ralph Haefele, 84, takes place at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Frontier Baptist Church in Douglas, Wyoming.

Bob Haefele, a lifelong resident of Converse County, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Bob was born on November 25, 1935, the son of Wyoming homesteaders Ralph McKinley Haefele and Rosalind (Fair) Haefele. He attended a country school in Verse, Wyoming. As a young man, he worked on several ranches in northern Converse County.

On January 19, 1956, he married Georgia Marburger. They were blessed with three children: William (Bill), Karma and Thea. He brought his young family closer to Douglas and worked as a mechanic for the Busch Tractor Company. From there he worked for his brother Duane in Irvine, south of Douglas, to become a farmer, which was his real passion in life. He loved growing, irrigating and growing crops to feed cattle in the feeding areas that he built in groups during his time on Irvine Road. After Bob and Georgia bought their own space on Irvine Road, he started breeding and haying. Bob was a natural mechanic and could repair almost any device or Ford truck. He was particularly proud of his herd of Red Angus cattle.

Throughout his life, Bob loved to hunt, fish, dance, play cards and watch parades with family and friends.

Bob is survived by son Bill (Misty) Haefele and daughters Karma (Kelly) Glause and Thea Haefele; seven grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; Siblings Dale (Zora) Haefele; Sharon Gill; Sister-in-law, brother-in-law, niece and nephew.

On October 2, 2011, his 55-year-old wife died in Georgia before Bob. his parents; Brothers Harold H. and Duane, sisters Harriet and Frances.

Instead of donating flowers to the Douglas Senior Center, 340 1st Street W, Douglas, WY 82633, the family would be grateful.

Janie “Jane” Elledge-Jones

1930 – 2020

Janie “Jane” L. Elledge-Jones, 89, of Casper, died on January 4, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center because of an accident resulting from a car accident. Jane was born on April 4, 1930 in Somerville, TN, to David and Leona (Gooden) Collins. Jane was one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses. Jane loved studying the Bible and sharing her faith with others. She enjoyed hiking, spending time with her family and reading.

Jane was preceded by her parents and all of her siblings and grandchildren, Ashley Morgan. She is survived by her husband Raymond Jones, son Bill (Sandy) Elledge, daughter Cindy Straatsma, daughter Elaine Barelle, daughter Elisa (Mike) Morgan, daughter Julie (Kirk) Lenertz, 12 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses. A reception follows the services in the Casper Senior Center.