Obituaries: Gomez, Homann, Stinson, Perrotti

Tre Daniel Gomez

CASPER, Wyo. –

Tre Daniel Gomez

Born in Jessica Gomez on October 6, 1992, he went to heaven on January 30, 2020 with the love of his life, Catherine by his side.

Article continues below …

Tre loved his family with all his heart and his son was his pride and joy. Tre and Darian enjoyed watching basketball, always cheering with their favorite team, the Denver Nuggets.

When Tre was small instead of watching cartoons, he looked at the food network and always wanted to be a chef, he loved to cook!

Tre loved being outside and loved nature, one of his favorite things to do was have lunch on the river with his small family.

Tre became interested in cars during his teenage years and later became a car salesman. He liked fast cars, especially his blue Trans Am.

Tre is survived by the love of his life, Catherine Swanson, his son, Darian; parents-in-law, Tyler and Jill Padilla and Russ Swanson; his grandmother, Rose McKinney, brother, Tyler Gomez, sister, Tanya Gomez, many aunts, uncles, cousins; and Jorge and Anthony Duran with whom he was raised and considered them his brothers.

Tre was preceded in death by his mother, Jessica Gomez and his Poppy, Barry McKinney.

Per Tre’s wishes there will be no services, he wanted a meeting at the home of his Nino and Nini to celebrate his life.

The family has an open house on February 8, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm for family and close friends at Nino and Nini’s house.

The family wants to thank Central Wyoming Hospice and Wyoming Medical Center for all the love and care you have given to Tre and his family.

Make a gift to Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions instead of flowers in memory of Tre Gomez or make a gift to Catherine Swanson for their son, Darian Gomez.

Michael (Mike) Homann

Michael (Mike) Homann, 53 years old, van Casper, died on 30 January 2020 in his house. Mike was born on May 9, 1966 in Casper from Henry and Jean (Whitford) Homann. Mike was self-employed as a concrete contractor and worked with his wife for the past 27 years. He took pride in providing the safest service, with the highest possible quality, for the contractors with whom he would later develop long-term friendships.

Mike enjoyed fishing, hunting, horse riding, camping and especially his family. Mike went out of his way to help everyone in need and had a strong network of like-minded friends. Mike met his wife, Deidra in Casper 32 years ago and had been married for more than 30 years. They lived as spouses and as best friends. They fished competitively for over 20 years and enjoyed the friendships made there. Mike sought to teach his daughter Nicole good values, supported her life decisions, and was her confidant. Nicole hopes that she can pass on those values ​​and life lessons to his grandchildren.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Henry Carl William Homann. He is survived by his wife, Deidra Homann, daughter, Nicole Kleemeyer, grandchildren, Skyla and Carsyn Kleemeyer, mother, Jean Homann, sister, Sandra Hourt, cousins, Jacob and Jimmy and various aunts, uncles and cousins.

A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 details are announced.

In memory of Mike, contributions may be made to Hunting For Heroes, Wyoming.

Mary Lee (Eathorne) Stinson

Mary Lee (Eathorne) Stinson, 74, died on January 24, 2020, after a courageous fight against cancer in Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions. Mary Lee was born on February 17, 1945, in Valentine, Nebraska to Pearl Johnson Eathorne and Frank Eathorne Sr. Growing up on her grandparents’ farm north of Douglas, she learned to love animals of all kinds, horses, cattle, cats and dogs. She went to school in a small school building in Bill, Wyoming, north of the family farm from the first to the eighth grade and graduated from the Douglas High School in 1963.

Mary Lee met her husband during her work at the A&W in Douglas. Raymond Stinson and Mary Lee married in September 1964 and made Casper their home. She held various positions, Attendance Officer at Kelly Walsh High School, tax planner, broker and ultimately a Mary Kay consultant. She volunteered with her children’s school and even with the greenhouse at Casper College. Ray’s job brought them to Hawaii, where they met the best friends and enjoyed the tropics.

Mary Lee enjoyed bowling with competitions, bird watching, gardening, baking and family history. She continued to do manual work. She quilted and knitted beautiful blankets and wall hangings. Her sweets and special cakes were the tastiest part of Christmas. She kept up with her boys and husband while enjoying camping, fishing, four-wheel racing and hunting. Mary Lee always looked at family reunions for both the Johnsons and Stinsons. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and attended their activities whenever possible.

Mary Lee was welcomed into heaven by her parents, grandparents, Jacob and Iva Johnson, countless aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law. She is survived and held in their hearts forever by her husband of fifty-five years old, her sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry and Kristine Stinson, Mark and Connie Stinson, brother Frank Eathorne, Jr. and wife, Leslie, seven grandchildren, John, Jesse, Jacob, Justin, Lily, Corenne and Clarissa, and a great-grandchild, Oliva Mary. She is also missed by a sister-in-law, Mary Lou Luptak, brother-in-law, Richard Stinson, countless cousins, cousins, and friends. She is also survived by her loyal cat, Buddy, who adopted and watched her and comforted her during her illness.

Patricia Anne Perrotti

Patricia Anne Perrotti, 90, from Douglas, Wyoming died peacefully at home on Saturday, January 18, 2020 after a four-year battle with breast cancer. She was surrounded by her close friends, Chris Stineman, Sue Asselin, Penny Patterson, Lois Schloop and her daughter, Cheri Christian.

Pat was born on November 22, 1929 in Charles Paul and Ruth Margaret (Bartholomew) Hopkins. She married John Boolin in September 1952. She and John (an aerospace engineer) moved to Sacramento in 1955 where Pat worked from 1955 to 1977 as a clerk for the Office of Advertising. Their daughter Cheri was born in 1957. John died in 1970. Pat was an active member of Toast Mistress International in Sacramento, California.

In 1977, Pat married Michael N. Perrotti and moved to his home in Douglas, Wyoming. She worked for Farmers Home Administration until she retired in 1985. She was a member of Zonta International.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Cheri, (Boolin) Christian and son-in-law, Daryl Christian; 3 grandchildren – Joshua (Heather) Christian, Amy (Todd) Darby and Aaron (Alexandra) Christian; 5 great grandchildren; and her sister, Shirley Ault.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Ruth Hopkins, her brothers, Jay ‘Lee: and Lynn Donald Hopkins, and both spouses, John A. Boolin and Michael N. Perrotti.

Instead of flowers, donate to the Susan B. Komen Foundation or Douglas Meals on Wheels.

Life for family and friends is held at Douglas Community Club on February 4 at 1 p.m.