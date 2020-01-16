Obituaries - Frank - Casper, WY Oil City News

Arnold G Frank (courtesy of Bustard and Jacoby Funerals)

December 3, 1922 ~ January 9, 2020

Arnold G Frank died on January 9, 2020 in Casper, Wyoming.

He is survived by his children; Cynthia (Ronald) Norris, Patricia (Bruce) Campbell and brother Richard (Kathy) Frank. Arnold also has 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 1 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded by his beloved 73 year old wife, Dorothy J. Frank, parents, Elmer and Bertha Frank, sister, Betty Lou (Frank Conly) Smith.

He was a graduate of Greentown High School. He served in the United States Army during World War II as an Air Force in the military police force.

He received the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with four bronze stars, the Good Conduct Medal, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon with a bronze star and the Victory Medal.

Arnold was a lifelong member of the Zion United Church of Christ in North Canlon, Ohio, and for 75 years a member of the American Legion Post 436 in Greentown, Ohio. He was an avid boater and loved sailing. Member of the Aqua Power Boat Club for many years.

In September, a memorial service is held in the Zion United Church of Christ, northern canton, Ohio, followed by the Graveside Service.