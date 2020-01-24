Obituaries: Bertagnole, Evans, Yelton, Filz

Joseph Wesley Bertagnole

CASPER, Wyo. –

Joseph Wesley Bertagnole

June 3, 1938 – January 19, 2020

Joseph was born on June 3, 1938 in Prescott, Arizona, to Martin and Sophronia Bertagnole. He grew up in Casper Wyoming with three brothers and two sisters in the family home

Durbin Street. He was a good student and a proud Mustang when he graduated from Casper High School (NCHS) in 1956. After high school, he started working with

his father on the oil field. From 1958 to 1960, he served a mission to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in England. He loved being in England and spreading the gospel. He

was active and very involved in the Mormon Church. After his mission began and served in the Army National Guard. Its base was Fort Ord in Monterey, California. he loved it

Race through the vastness of his 57 T-Bird until training at Fort Ord. At Fort Ord, he met the love of his life, Darnell Williams, and they were married

on June 29, 1962. They stayed in Casper and were blessed with ten children who raised them in Casper. He continued to work in the oil field until he retired.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family is his legacy. His wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss him very much

Joseph was survived by Darnell, his fifty-seven year old wife, his ten children and their spouses: Shannon (Ed) Talbott, Kim (Jack) Jameson, Michael Bertagnole, Wesley (Annette) Bertagnole, Kari (Will) Snell, Joe Bertagnole. Adam (Amber) Bertagnole, Krista (Darren) Darnell, Emily (Aaron) Walters, Matthew (Jessica) Bertagnole,

He is also survived by 53 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren, his brothers Leland and Richard Bertgnole, and sisters Louise Andrew and Roseann Balden.

He is buried in Highland Cemetery.

Pat Evans

Pat EvansBorn: January 17th, 1936 – January 18th, 2020 (84 years)

Pat was born on January 17, 1936 in Baggs, Wyoming, the son of William Thomas and Jessie Ryan Evans. William died when Pat was five years old. Pat, the youngest of six, was raised by his mother and brother Joe at the family ranch.

During his school years, Pat started working for the Cow Creek Sheep Company. He graduated from Baggs High School (1954) and started his career in the oil field spanning 60 years and 7 countries.

On January 20, 1956, he married Gail Wilson in Craig, Colorado, and went to West Texas that day. The family moved with the oil rigs: they had four children; Son Scott and, daughters Holly, Kimberly and Patricia. Finally, they settled in Casper and built their house in Dempsey Acres.

Pat has worked at Dialog for 20 years. He later worked for Acme, Homco, Oilfield Rental and Weatherford in Colombia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the Arctic Circle. He loved his job and reluctantly retired three times. Gail and Pat visited Kenya, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Egypt, Cyprus, Israel and Europe.

Pat loved the mountains and hunted with everyone. He enjoyed everything with an engine and had no time for things without. He could make anything: jewelry and weapon barrels included.

In front of him are his parents, daughters Kim and Holly, brothers Joe and Bob, and sisters Margaret and Cleo. He is survived by his wife Gail, son Scott (Peggy), daughter Patricia (Gary), sister Helen, six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Instead of flowers, please donate: Jason’s Friends, Saint Jude’s Hospital.

Judith Ann Barrett Yelton

Judith Ann Barrett YeltonThe 75-year-old died of respiratory problems on January 17, 2020 at the Wyoming Medical Center in Casper, Wyoming. Judy was born on December 23, 1944 in Denver, Colorado, at Presbyterian Hospital. She was born the youngest of three children to Viola Mae Knight Barrett (from Iowa) and Homer Riley Barrett (from Oklahoma).

She grew up in Sheridan County Wyoming and graduated from Big Horn High School. Soon after graduation, she married Dale Yelton from Glenrock, Wyoming. They moved from Wyoming to Texas, Kansas and Alaska and followed the oil field. After her divorce, she moved to Gillette, Wyoming with her two children. Before she retired, she worked mainly as an accountant.

Judy was pleased with a variety of friendships. She looked forward to meeting her friends at the Campbell County Senior Center, the Red Hat Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary, even with her social commitment to the public health staff. She particularly enjoyed going to the local Perkins and Lariat Cafe for breakfast and lunch. She liked to use the cooking skills her mother had taught her on her farm. Preserving vegetables and pickling vegetables was their specialty. She was called the “pickle lady” and her pickled asparagus was in demand. It was never too far from the TV’s cooking channel. When she was in her early twenties, she started collecting cookie jars and cookbooks. Over the years, she always had a rescued cat as a cuddly companion.

Before Judy, her parents, her brother (William Barrett), her sister (Nola Stephano), her niece (Connie Barrett), her niece (Anna Stephano) and her nephew (Michael Rotolo) died. She is survived by her sons Joe (and Tonya) Yelton and John (and Jody) Yelton; her grandsons Jacob Yelton, Nick Yelton, Jarrod Yelton, Courtney Yelton, Joshua & Elizabeth Yelton and Benjamin Yelton; her great-grandchildren Azariah and Caleb Yelton; her nephew Doug (and Sheila) Barrett, her nieces Diane Fagerli, Kristy (and Ed) Bruns and Natalie Stephano-Anderson; numerous great nephews and nieces.

The family will hold a spring service for Judy and their name will be shared with their brother’s name at Legacy Park in Gillette, Wyoming. The family would like to welcome their friends to Gillette to join them on Saturday, January 25th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Lariat Café and celebrate a farewell brunch with them. The family will hold a private funeral on Mt. Hope Cemetery in Big Horn, Wyoming next summer.

No flowers are necessary. We want to encourage everyone in the community to support the No Place Like Home cat rescue program – Judy would love that !! Many thanks to bustardcares.com for supporting our loved ones.

Lawrence (Larry) Edwin Felt

Lawrence (Larry) Edwin Felt, 83, died on January 16, 2020. He was born on November 22, 1936. His parents were Clyde & Anne (Rapp) Felt. He was born in Lovell WY, where he attended school until high school. His sister Carolyn Nelson and husband Royce live in Torrington Wy,

Larry was preceded in death by a daughter Robin Elizabeth Felt, a son Lawrence (Larry) Shepard, and his brother James.

Larry is survived by his wife Phyllis Jean (Troudt) Felt. They were married on June 29, 1964. His son Robert (Rob) & Sari (Shaw) Shepard live in Spokane, WA. Grandchildren Dan and Maggie (Shepard) Fechner and four great-grandchildren make their home in Mona Utah. Grandsons Brandon and Robin Bischoff as well as four great-grandchildren live in Spokane. Robert (RB) Shepard also lives in Spokane.

Larry earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska, Lincoln. He taught at high school in York, Nebraska, and then became a financial planner in Casper. He always loved reading, traveling and enjoying nature, especially in Wyoming.

No services are currently planned.

