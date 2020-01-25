Obi-Wan Kenobi crew sent home - series on ice

A new report reports that the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series with Ewan McGregor sent the entire crew home and paused the show’s production.

Collider reports: “The Obi-Wan series was suspended when the crew that had gathered at Pinewood Studios were sent home.”

They also state that Kathleen Kennedy is dissatisfied with the screenplays and wants them to be revised before filming begins.

Related: Rumor: The young Luke Skywalker appears in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series!

The Hollywood reporter confirmed

The Hollywood reporter would also repeat Collider’s initial reporting, citing scripting issues. THR reports, “Sources tell THR that the scripts – only two were written – and history became a problem and the entire package was dropped.”

Her report continues: “Lucasfilm is now looking for a new writer to write the series. At the same time, according to sources, the project is being switched from six to four episodes. “

The THR report also suggests that the problem with the script may have been that it was too similar to the Mandalorian and that Obi-Wan Kenobi took a young Luke Skywalker and possibly a young Leia under his wing, similar to Mando Baby Yoda took shelter under his wing.

See also: Casting Call advises young Leia to appear alongside Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi series

Ewan McGregor answers

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Bounding Into Comics comic culture. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

Ewan McGregor replied to Collider’s first report at a Birds of Prey event. McGregor spoke to IGN and said, “It’s just postponed to next year, that’s all. The scripts were really good. I think now that Episode IX is coming out and everyone at Lucasfilm has more time to write, he has it Feeling that he wants more time to write. “

He added, “I’ve read about eighty, ninety percent of what you’ve written so far, and it’s really, really good. Instead of shooting this August, they just want to start shooting in January, that’s all Nothing is more dramatic than that. It often happens in projects, they just wanted to postpone it until next year. “

McGregor noted that the unannounced release date remains unchanged. “It will have the same release date, I don’t think it will affect the release date. They are still aiming for the release of the film (the show) if it should be.”

Regarding THR’s report that the show would be reduced to four episodes, McGregor said, “I haven’t heard that yet.”

Related: Rumor: Jar Jar Binks appears in Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Wars series with a new look

Fake rumors

These reports from Collider and THR come after a parody account that originally tweeted about McGregor left the project due to creative differences.

Ewan McGregor has left the “OBI-WAN” Disney + series due to creative differences. (Source: @disneyplus) pic.twitter.com/Dr5WIBto9J

– DiscussingFilm (@DicsussingFilm) January 15, 2020

They would admit that their reporting was “joke” and “disproportionate”.

This is a joke. This was blown disproportionately.

– DiscussingFilm (@DicsussingFilm) January 17, 2020

Grace Randolph’s rumors of show cancellation

However, YouTuber Grace Randolph said she also heard that there were creative differences between McGregor and Disney.

#ObiWan #DisneyPlus

What I hear – creative differences between McGregor and Disney

Could go further, so both say the rumor is “wrong”.

We’ll know soon enough, #Hawkeye etc

It’s worth noting that some of them may not work if you give so many shows the go-ahead. pic.twitter.com/7C3c29dItY

– Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 18, 2020

In fact, Randolph hinted that the show may be out of a can.

I also hear that #ObiWan on #DisneyPlus has been canceled

When / When #Disney confirms that I will report about … # StarWars pic.twitter.com/5sadCzCAfx

– Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) January 18, 2020

Kathleen Kennedy says the scripts are done

These reports and McGregor’s answers are pretty interesting, especially since Kathleen Kennedy announced on the D23 in August: “We’re really close. We all wrote scripts. We are ready to start filming next year. We couldn’t be more excited. I can’t wait to start production. “

See also: Star Wars: Kathleen Kennedy and Ewan McGregor confirm Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney + Show: “All scripts written”

Kennedy had either not read the scripts and not seen what was inside when she made the announcement on D23, or she was lying about the scripts that were being written. Another possibility is that Kennedy will be pushed out of Star Wars with some speculation, suggesting that Marvel Studios chief honcho Kevin Feige is the sinking ship that Star Wars after J.J. Abrams derivative The Force Awakens and Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi.

YouTuber Jeremy Griggs of Geeks + Gamers thinks Kennedy lied.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ZlrVquGeTY (/ embed)

Still, there still seems to be some chaos at Lucasfilm and it doesn’t look like it will become clear in the near future.

What do you think of these reports and Ewan McGregor’s answer? What do you think is going on at Lucasfilm?