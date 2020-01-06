Obamaworld hates Bernie Sanders and has no idea how to stop him

Loading...

The former lieutenants of former President Barack Obama are impatient to pierce every conceivable hole in the resumption of Bernie Sanders’ candidacy for the Democratic nomination. But find out about a coordinated effort to stop its ascending campaign and you will get crickets.

Less than a month before the start of the vote, Obama refused to offer a preferred choice to face President Trump in 2020, only philosophically excusing the dangers of going too far to the left and reminding voters of be “grounded in reality” when exploring candidates’ options. . But as Sanders has been gaining momentum in recent weeks, the former president’s lack of official directives to stop his momentum and the dispersal of those around him to compete with the countryside have hampered any significant movement by NeverBernie.

Indeed, the most striking aspect of Odamaworld’s response to Sanders on the rise – the money flush, a slight increase in polls and unusually frequent hat advice on the merits of his character compared to his rivals – is the lack of cohesion.

Seasoned Obama agents who spoke to the Daily Beast admit that Sanders is likely to be a major player until the end of elementary school, many agreeing that there is little or no consolidation around an anointed candidate to slow down his momentum. In fact, while highlighting his huge cash outflows and loyal supporter base, Democrats close to the former president think they hope the Vermont Independent will ignite on its own.

“Money is important but it doesn’t always translate into votes,” said Neera Tanden, who was political director of the Obama-Biden presidential campaign, at the Daily Beast.

Sanders recently released its biggest fundraiser to date, having raised $ 34.5 million, far surpassing its nearest rivals, South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg having lost about $ 10 million from that. sum to 24.7 million dollars. Dismissing criticism that it has not expanded its base since 2016, its campaign says a newly released figure, boasting that 300,000 new donors gave to its campaign last quarter, a sign of strength and enthusiasm at the base increased during previous issues. And unlike its competitors, including Biden, its campaign has regularly pledged not to raise big dollars in general elections.

“He will never run out of money,” said a former Obama senior adviser to the Daily Beast about the chances that Sanders will be able to get the nomination. But planning a big strategy is not enough a concern, the source said. “He is going to be a zombie candidate. You can go anywhere and still be dead.”

Many allies believe that the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist posed a greater threat in 2016, when he challenged Hillary Clinton and ultimately captured more than 40% of the primary vote. This time, according to these sources, he has more difficulty complicating his path to the appointment: namely the presence of more high-level contenders in the field, including a progressive in his own way in Senator Elizabeth Warren (D -MY). On top of that, while he regularly conducts second place national polls, he did not get the overwhelming degree of support among African American voters as former Vice President Joe Biden, who dominated with this key democratic constituency. Others simply believe that his legislative history with the 44th president is too complex to be considered rosy.

“If you read between the lines of what the people of Sanders say about the rationale for his candidacy, this is based on their belief that Barack Obama was not progressive,” said a former senior campaign member. ‘Obama at the Daily Beast. “There is a fundamental flaw in Sanders’ candidacy for the Obama coalition and it is because it has continuously undermined President Obama.”

Privately, Obama has reportedly acknowledged problems with Sanders’ vision for the country. In November Politico reported that the former president once said that if it appeared that the senator was close to winning the nomination, he would speak up to help prevent this from happening. A spokesperson later muddled the waters when asked about the media comment, saying Obama would support the candidate. Yet Obama’s rare public statements provide insight into his thinking about Sanders 2020.

Addressing Washington’s donors in November, Obama warned of placing too much stock in “some left-wing Twitter feeds or our party’s activist wing.”

“Even if we push the limits and are daring in our vision, we must also ground ourselves in reality,” he said. “The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and redo it.”

Sanders, who has built his two presidential campaigns around the notion of “political revolution”, is explicit in his intention to restructure large swathes of the systems of American government. His most fervent legislative push, a universal argument for health care in the form of Medicare for All, dominated much of the Democratic primary discourse. And while Sanders’ campaign, which did not respond to a request for comment on this story, sees its progressive position in health care as one of the strengths of its candidacy, others see it as one of the biggest points of contention, evoking tense flashbacks.

As the 2012 re-election campaign approached, one of Obama’s main allies recalled how “the most outspoken opposition came not only from Senator Sanders, but from the people who are running his campaign now” on care health. “I don’t think anyone has forgotten this,” said the source.

However, with only 28 days before the start of the vote, Sanders showed more momentum, spurred on by the coveted approval of the representative. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), solid clues from several early state surveys, and hundreds of thousands of new donors. And, as The Daily Beast reported, its competitors have so far failed to wear a glove significantly in the early Democratic debates. He is one of five candidates to qualify for the next debate in Des Moines.

The fact that Sanders had enough money and apparent support to compete well beyond the first contests and until Super Tuesday, the marquee, a event rich in delegates in March, led other Obama hands to take note.

“Bernie Sanders’ chances of winning the nomination are underestimated and under-discussed. He could be the candidate with the best chance of sweeping IA, NH, NV before arriving in South Carolina, “Dan Pfeiffer, one of Obama’s former senior advisers, wrote in a poll last month. National University of Monmouth which placed Sanders at 21 percent, behind the 26 of Biden.

Now this gap in several primitive states is even narrower. A pair of new CBS News / YouGov polls released on Sunday show that Sanders leads the pack in New Hampshire, winning 27 percent, with almost half of its voters in Granite State saying they have definitely taken their decision. In Iowa, the Vermont senator is tied with Biden and Buttigeig at 23%.

Still, Sanders would have to beat all of the other viable candidates, several within striking distance of each other in the poll averages, for the chance to face Trump. And as Iowa caucus approaches February 3, several sources have speculated that there was a risk in launching an eligibility argument against Trump in the midst of the Democratic primary before voters voted for the first time.

“The strongest argument against Bernie will show that you can defeat Donald Trump,” projected an Obamaworld source. “And he can’t.”

