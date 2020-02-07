Obama’s portraits will tour in 2021: NPR

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama stand next to their newly unveiled portraits at a ceremony at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery on February 12, 2018. The portraits will undertake a one-year tour of five cities in June 2021.

The National Portrait Gallery unveiled its official portraits of Michelle and Barack Obama almost two years ago. Since then, the gallery has reported that the number of visitors has almost doubled.

The portraits will be launched next summer to reach an even wider audience.

In Washington, DC, dozens of people line up behind velvet ropes every day to admire artist Kehinde Wiley’s interpretation of the former president. In it, Obama sits on the edge of a wooden chair, surrounded by lush foliage. Pink and white flowers are spread across the canvas.

“I think it shows the one drop of color we had in our 45 presidents, which is significant in its own way,” said Michael R. Jackson, one of many visitors to the gallery one afternoon.

Above, near 20th-century characters like Toni Morrison and LL Cool J, you can see Amy Sherald’s portrait, painted by Michelle Obama, behind his own ropes. The former first lady poses against a pastel blue background and wears a geometric dress made of pink, yellow, black and white.

Kim Sajet, director of the National Portrait Gallery, explains that the ropes and the extra security with which the portraits are framed are partly used to control the crowd, but also to allow people to take photos of the paintings without interruption ,

She attributes much of the popularity of the images to Wiley’s and Sherald’s artistic vision, which is a departure from some of the more conventional presidential portraits of the past.

“In the past, portrait painting was considered old-fashioned, stupid, really for dead whites,” she says. “And it’s just not true, and they changed that completely and turned it upside down.”

Shortly after the unveiling, Sajet said she received calls from curators at other museums and asked for the opportunity to temporarily host the artworks. Now five cities have been selected for the one-year tour starting in June next year: Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Houston.

The Art Institute of Chicago will be the first stop.

“We have such a strong connection to the Obamas,” said Kati Murphy, executive director of public affairs at the institute. “They had their first date at the institute. Michelle Obama came to the museum with her family as a child.”

Each city will host the portraits for about two months. And because admission to the National Portrait Gallery is free, Sajet works with every museum to reduce costs and give as many people as possible the opportunity to see them in person – especially students and young children.

Two years ago, a photo of the then 2-year-old Parker Curry, who showed up in awe of the portrait of Michelle Obama, went viral. Curry later got the opportunity to meet the former First Lady and even had a children’s book about the experience published.

That was what Barbara Whitman pulled into the gallery from New York on a recent visit.

“My realization is that they are both so modern portraits and really capture the time – the modern spirit of this presidency and how they took us to a new place,” she says. “Hopefully we can go to new places.”

The Obama portraits aren’t the first to go on tour, but Sajet still says their impact is something unique. The number of visitors to the National Portrait Gallery has almost doubled since its debut.

“[Barack Obama’s portrait] is much larger than I expected and the colors are very beautiful, much more than I expected,” says visitor Mary Ruth. “People have to see it in person instead of seeing it on a photo on their computer screen.”