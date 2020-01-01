Obama's & # 39; Suge & # 39; selection on his 2019 music list inspires fan memes

Loading...

Barack Obama released his long-awaited list of “Favorite Songs of 2019” yesterday, and one recording has fans imagining giving the Aux Cord to Mr. Obama – and making some pretty funny jokes about it.

The fans were surprised to see DaBaby's "Suge" become one of Obama's favorite songs, probably thanks to the juxtaposition of the buttoned politician and the lyrical content of the North Carolinian rapper. Imagine the former US president knocking on DaBaby's breakout hit.

And even though Obama called rappers for their tough talk earlier this year, he seems willing to change his own rules a little for DaBaby, who is at risk of "thrashing your ass in front of your partners and kids" "Suge", and has Followed several times throughout the year, Charlotte Rivale's Cam Coldheart turned off in a viral video and turned the moment into a merchandising opportunity.

Obama has always been committed to hip-hop throughout his presidency, so it's never surprising to see some highly regarded rappers on his favorite song lists, but it looks like he can still surprise rap fans with his broad knowledge , However, after hearing Questlove's party stories at the White House and reading Obama's warm letter to the late Nipsey Hussle, maybe we should expect at least one or two favorites from the coolest Oval Office resident. You can find more reactions to Obama's favorite songs below.

