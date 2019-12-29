Obama recommended "Fleabag" and Twitter can't handle it

Loading...

On Sunday, former President Barack Obama continued his annual tradition by posting lists of his recommended books, films, and TV shows on social media. Not surprisingly, the list of film and television titles included one of the projects he and Michelle Obama's new Netflix project had produced, but for the most part, everything included was from other artists and makers. Like the second season of Fleabag, Phoebe Waller-Bridges Masterwork series from BBC and Amazon Studios.

Obama's TV offerings were fairly small compared to his movie suggestions, but when it comes to Fleabag, it seems that the former season two president can't get enough.

Next up are my favorite films and TV shows from 2019. Of course there is also American Factory, a film by our own production company Higher Ground, which was recently nominated for an Oscar. Here is the full list: pic.twitter.com/PEcgwotcxm

– Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2019

The thing is, if he's watched Fleabag's second season or the entire second season, Obama is most likely familiar with the first. This includes a scene in which Waller-Bridge's title character masturbates while watching one of his political stupid speeches. This unspoken detail was not lost to many fans of Obama and Fleabag on Twitter.

So does that mean Obama saw the first season of Fleabag where Fleabag masturbates for Obama? pic.twitter.com/qoAz2MA7SO

– 𝔗𝔥𝔢 ℑ𝔪𝔭𝔬𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔢𝔰𝔰 ℜ𝔞𝔟𝔟𝔦𝔱𝔱 (@haveycavey) December 29, 2019

he saw the second season of fleabag, which means that he also saw the first season, which contains a scene in which fleabag beats her flesh in his speech https://t.co/TSkaYytu1k

– hazal (@jjomarch) December 29, 2019

Not enough is said that this means that Barack Obama definitely knows that Fleabag opened with PWB masturbating for him.

– Dyan Flores (@dyancflores), December 29, 2019

If you have never seen the scene in question, a clip was posted online long ago on the BBC Three official YouTube site that is fun for everyone.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mgHVoeo5K0s (/ embed)

So yes. The former President of the United States appears to have watched another woman masturbate for him on a well-known comedy television series. It is one thing.

(tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) tv (t) viral (t) fleabag (t) internet reactions (t) obama (t) phoebe waller-bridge (t) twitter (t) twitter reactions