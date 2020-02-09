Obama-backed Ohio Factory documentary wins Oscar

The Oscar for best feature length documentary went to American Factory, the first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company.

The Netflix film is about a car glass factory in Ohio that is operated by a Chinese investor. Many issues are explored, including workers’ rights, globalization and automation.

“American Factory” defeated “Honeyland”, “The Cave”, “The Edge of Democracy” and “For Sama”. Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, directors of “American Factory”, honored the work of their candidates on Sunday. “We are inspired by you,” said Reichert.

The film is about the Fuyao factory that Chinese industrialist Cao Dewang bought, and which employs around 2,200 American and 200 Chinese workers. The film shows up close how cultures adapt to each other. Tensions increase when the factory initially fails to meet its production goals, leading to a fierce struggle for the right to form a union.

“Workers are finding it increasingly difficult these days,” said Reichert. It urged workers to fight back – by uniting.

The name of the Obamas company, Higher Ground, appears in the opening credits, but the Obamas themselves are not mentioned anywhere. President Donald Trump doesn’t either.

When the film received an Oscar nomination in January, the former president tweeted: “We don’t see this kind of story often enough and that’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congratulations to the incredible filmmakers and the entire team! “

