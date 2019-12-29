Oakland eliminated from the playoffs before the dramatic final falls short – The Reporter

Loading...

DENVER – It was not satisfactory, but when the Raiders lost 16-15 to host Denver Broncos on Sunday, it was an appropriate final for their 25-year career after returning to Oakland from Los Angeles.

There was not going to be a playoff game, given that the Tennessee Titans took care of the business and beat the Houston Texans to close the season. But the Raiders were denied in an attempt to end the season with a .500 record a year after being 4-12.

Instead, the Raiders, who at one time were 6-4 and tied with the Kansas City Chiefs in the loss column in the AFC West, won only one of their last six games to finish 7-9. Another losing season, something that was too common during the last quarter of a century when the Raiders finished that period with a regular season record of 160-240.

The Raiders settled for three Daniel Carlson field goals (one was also lost) while the Broncos (7-9) scored on a 3-yard pass from Drew Lock to Andrew Beck and also scored three field goals at distances of 43, 49 and 51 yards from Brandon McManus.

McManus failed from 57 yards to give the Raiders a final possession starting at Denver 47 with 1:41 left. Derek Carr was 29 of 46 for 391 yards, but he couldn't take the Raiders to the end zone until a 3-yard pass to Hunter Renfrow with 11 seconds to play. The Raiders went for two points and a chance of victory instead of a draw to force overtime. However, Carr's pass to Renfrow was shot down on the line.

When the Raiders moved the ball as they pleased in the first half, but ended up losing 10-3, they needed a great second half of Carr's offense and didn't get anything close until the last play.

Taking control with 2:45 to play on their own 21, the Raiders shot off with Carr's deep attempt to make Darren Waller fall incomplete in fourth and 2.

Some tacks and rags for a disappointing ending:

Studs

Raiders Defense: For the most part he played the winning football. Denver never set things in motion until the repeated failures of the Raiders' offense put them back on the field. Josh Mauro forced a loose ball from Royce Freeman with 5:58 to play that Clelin Ferrell recovered.

Hunter Renfrow: He caught a 28-yard pass to establish the Raiders' final score and then caught a Carr 3-yard touchdown pass to set up the failed two-point conversion that was knocked down by Shelby Harris.

Darren Waller: The Raiders tight end had five catches for 104 yards at halftime, their fifth game of the season with 100 yards. His biggest play was a 75-yard run on a third and 9-screen on the left sideline that set a Daniel Carlson field goal of 23 yards. However, Waller got lost in the second half and finished with

CLOTHING

Derek Carr: Entering the end zone was a problem for the Raiders in the first half, but moving the ball was not. Compared to the low temperatures in the 30 degrees, Carr had 12 of 16 for 209 yards in the first half. However, the Raiders stagnated in the second half, and Carr could not deliver when the Raiders needed him to pass. He got the Raiders in his final touchdown, but it ended up being too little, too late when the two-point victory attempt went awry.

Marcel Ateman: The Raiders' wide receiver caught Carr's 20-yard pass during a two-minute opportunity, but lost the ball, Safety Trey Marshall forced the ball loose, recovered it and returned the ball 12 yards to the 41-yard line. Raiders A final zone pass interference call at Trayvon Mullen prepared the Broncos for a 1-yard touchdown pass from Drew Lock to Andrew Beck.

FromAndre Washington: The Raiders could not be tracked on the ground in the first half, with Washington leading 11 times for 22 yards. Washington used part of that accumulated frustration to run for 36 yards in his first run of the second half, but the Raiders didn't score on the road.

Misery finish line: Carr threw what appeared to be a 5-yard touchdown to Renfrow in third and goal, just to reverse it and get the fourth and goal in the 1-yard line. On the next play, Alec Ingold was stopped and the Raiders also lost that repetition. Ingold may well have exceeded the goal line, but there was no solid angle.

Persistent sanctions: The Raiders drew nine flags for 92 yards, some did not deserve others.