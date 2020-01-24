NZXT launches C-series ATX PSUs for gamers - PSU - News

NZXT, specializing in PC gaming hardware that specializes in enclosures and cooling, has launched a new line of ATX power supplies that are focused on the gaming market. NZXT says its new C650, C750 and C850 are the newest fruits of its partnership with Seasonic and are designed to “provide both peace of mind and clean, reliable power to your PC gaming system.” NZXT supports its reliability claims with a noticeably long warranty – 10 years as standard.

Although they may offer different maximum output powers, the C Seriews would cover ‘all essential’ and more. According to the manufacturer, even the lower rated C750 and C650 support NVIDIA GPUs up to 2080ti and AMD GPUs up to AMD Radeon VII. The NZXT C850 is recommended for multi-GPU configurations.

These ‘build-for-builders’ PSUs use a modular design, so you don’t have to have cables that you don’t need to attach to the PSU, easing the mess and smoothing the airflow. In addition, the cables are heat and fray resistant to offer a long service life.

NZXT’s C-series PSUs are all 80 Plus gold certified with an efficiency of more than 90 percent at a load of 50 percent for less energy wasted as heat. Inside you will find all Japanese capacitors and a 135 mm fluid-dynamic bearing fan. Users can press the Zero RPM Fan mode button for virtually silent running under low load conditions.

Protection devices including over / under voltage, overcurrent, temperature and short-circuit are present. These help ensure the safety of the components of your expensive gaming PC if there is a problem with the power supply.

Above you see the comparative specifications of the NZXT C series power supplies. NZXT has said that the new C650, C750 and C850 will soon be shipped to the US with MSRPs of US $ 109.99, US $ 119.99 and US $ 129.99 respectively. Availability and prices from the rest of the world have yet to be announced.

Earlier this week, NZXT launched the NZXT RGB & Fan Controller (now $ 24.99 in the US, ROW in early February) about which you can read more via the HEXUS press releases.