NYU doctor sues Apple for Apple Watch's ability to detect atrial fibrillation

The ability of Apple Watch to detect atrial fibrillation has been life-saving for many users, but a physician from New York University is now suing Apple for the position. As reported by Bloomberg, Dr. claims Joseph Wiesel that Apple Watch is infringing its patent for a method to detect an irregular heartbeat.

Apple Watch can passively monitor a heartbeat and give notifications when an irregular heartbeat is detected. This is a common sign of atrial fibrillation, and newer Apple Watch models also support the ability to create an electrocardiogram using the Digital Crown.

In the lawsuit, Wiesel says his patent marked the "pioneering steps" when monitoring atrial fibrillation detection. The patent describes how "irregular pulse rhythms from a succession of time intervals" can be checked. The patent was granted to Wiesel in March 2006, described as a "method and device to determine possible atrial fibrillation."

Wiesel, who is currently teaching at the NYU School of Medicine, also says that he contacted Apple about a partnership in September 2017, but Apple did not grant his requests:

Apple has refused & # 39; to negotiate in good faith to avoid this lawsuit & # 39 ;, Wiesel argues in the lawsuit

With this lawsuit, Wiesel is asking the court to prohibit Apple from using its patented atrial fibrillation technology without permission and royalties. Apple, for its part, did not comment on the case and it is unlikely that this will be the case.

Apple has made health a top priority in recent years, especially with the Apple Watch. Apple CEO Tim Cook has said on several occasions that he believes Apple's greatest contribution to humanity will be health-related.

