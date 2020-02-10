NYTimes: Coronavirus has suppressed China’s economy

The corona virus has suppressed China’s economy as businesses in more than 20 provinces and other regions remain closed until at least February 10, the New York Times reports.

According to Wedbush Securities analysts, smartphone shipments could drop 40 percent since China is the world’s largest smartphone market.

The outbreak of the corona virus is said to have started in Wuhan, China. Only 12 Americans are infected with the virus, which has killed more than 900 people worldwide, although the number of confirmed infections in China rose to 40,171 on Monday, according to China’s National Health Commission.

China increased the death toll to 811 after the outbreak of the corona virus on Sunday. The number of people killed worldwide by the SARS epidemic has been exceeded.

Since the outbreak of the virus, the rulers of the Communist Party have ordered virtual barriers, canceled flights, closed factories and closed schools.

“It’s like in Europe in the Middle Ages, where every city has its checks and cross checks,” said Joerg Wuttke, president of the European Chamber of Commerce in China, the Times.

Nissan from Japan announced that it would close its plant in Kyushu, Japan, four days later this week, “because parts from China are running out.”

Ford Motor announced “to ramp up our production in the next few weeks,” and General Motors announced that it would reopen its huge assembly plants in China on Saturday, “based on on-site security, supply chain readiness, and product inventory requirements.”

“It is uncertain whether factories could resume production this week because of the on-site quarantine and traffic controls. In fact, many local authorities and businesses are targeting February 17 or later to resume business, and resuming should be a gradual approach, ”Morgan Stanley wrote in a report Monday morning.

“However, there is still uncertainty about how quickly the coronavirus situation can be brought under control and when the production and goods transport services will be brought up to normal levels.”

