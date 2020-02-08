‘NYT’ opinion writer on ‘Vindictive’ Trump Firings: NPR

NPR’s Michel Martin talks to former Pentagon speechist John Gans about the dismissal of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman from the National Security Council.







MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

We start today with the ongoing turmoil in Washington over how President Trump acts on foreign policy – behaviors that led to his impeachment but led to an acquittal. Yesterday, President Trump removed two officials who made malicious statements from their posts – Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman, who served on the National Security Council, and Gordon Sondland, Trump’s ambassador to the EU.

Critics have described the shots as clear retaliation. They could also be part of a broader strategy to redesign the National Security Council, former Pentagon official John Gans writes in an opinion piece in the New York Times. He says it is a president’s privilege to make personnel changes, but these layoffs are different.

JOHN GANS: Well, I think the two things that do it differently, after all, that Colonel Lindeman was an exemplary officer, right? He was a person who did a good job, served honorably, was honored by people who didn’t get awards often – by people like former Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman Joe Dunford and others who came out – by theirs Way to compliment him and say he’s a good official.

Personnel changes have taken place in the past. However, what worries us here is that Alexander Vindman was a good official in every way. And after all, he did what was right. And so these two things make this fire both unusual and troubling.

MARTIN: If you could only lay the table for us, what was the NSC founded for?

GANS: The National Security Council personnel were created in 1947 in one major law, the National Security Act of 1947, that did many things – the CIA, the Air Force, and other things. But the National Security Council should simply unite all the big names and the government’s foreign policy in one room. The staff really should only help push the paper. That was the original foundation, was the support of this fundamental conversation about getting everyone in one room and talking about foreign policy.

MARTIN: And how has it changed over time?

GANS: Over time, the President has taken on a much bigger role in foreign policy. This is due to the growing size of the government, the type of cultural importance attached to the presidency. And in general, the world has asked a president to update these decisions.

This has intensified in the years after September 11 and the wars after September 11, when the presidents were really practical managers of these wars and needed great staff to make regulations and decisions every minute, almost every minute in war.

MARTIN: Current national security advisor, Robert O’Brien, said he thinks the workforce is just too big. But you clearly disagree with that. I mean, you call the advice dysfunctional. In fact, you have some very strong words in your play. I mean, you say, the dysfunction in the Council that Mr. Flynn’s successors, H.R. McMaster and John Bolton, did not end in the end, helped break the government. Why are you saying that?

GANS: Well, I think trying to defeat the NSC and the government by force didn’t really work for Donald Trump. And there are many resistance nests that have driven him to frustration. So what he basically did is fighting between these disagreements. And instead of trying to win the government over or convince the government that he’s right, he’s largely excluded from it.

I think the example of Ukraine – you know, apart from charges and illegality, it shows you that the President worked with a few close advisers on a Ukrainian policy and then the rest of the government pursued a holistic policy and pursued a different policy. They didn’t even do the same things.

So you see that the government is divided into two separate policy areas and two separate parties. And to a certain extent this is pure malfunction. It’s really not a way to run a U.S. government that has interests around the world and many big challenges.

MARTIN: John Gans is a professor at the University of Pennsylvania. He is the author of “White House Warriors: How the National Security Council changed the American way of war”.

Professor Gans, thank you for speaking to us.

GANS: Thank you very much.

