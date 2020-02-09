NYPD: Officer Shot, Wounded in “Assassination”

Two New York police officers barely escaped life when an armed man shot into her patrol car on Saturday evening and wounded one of them in what was known as an assassination attempt.

The ambush, which police commissioner Dermot Shea “should outrage all New Yorkers”, occurred in the South Bronx shortly before 8.30pm.

The officer behind the wheel of the van was rubbed on the chin and neck, but he avoided serious injuries, Shea said. He was due to be released from the hospital on Sunday.

“He is lucky to be alive,” said Shea. “He is expected to recover fully and it is a miracle.”

Shea remembered other unprovoked attacks on police officers sitting in their patrol cars.

In 2017, an armed man killed Officer Miosotis Familia while she was sitting in her patrol car in the Bronx. In 2014, two officers, Rafael Ramos and Wenjian Liu, were shot dead in their Brooklyn patrol car by a man who was upset by the recent police killing of unarmed black men. Shea said Ramos and Liu’s death were “nothing more than the worst memories.”

Mayor Bill de Blasio, a democrat, condemned the recent attack at a press conference outside the Bronx hospital treating the wounded policeman.

“There is generally too much hatred, there is too much hatred against our officers and he has to stop,” said the mayor. “We have to move forward in a situation like this and find a way to create a peaceful society, not one that puts those who protect us at risk in this way.”

The two uniformed police officers, partners and friends since middle school for eight years, were in their delivery trucks, and the emergency light was activated when a man came up to them and got them talking, Shea said.

The man asked the officers for directions and then pulled out a gun “without provocation,” said the commissioner. The man shot several shots and hit the officer behind the wheel. Shea said the official’s carotid artery had narrowly avoided injuries.

None of the officers returned the fire. The official’s partner took him to a nearby hospital. Shea called both officers “heroic” for their serenity, saying that their long association had led to “an amazing story.”

Officers had a basic description of the gunman who had fled after the gunfire, but his identity was unknown. The security video used to record the shots shows the van dropping off quickly when a man pointed to the fleeing vehicle.

The officials were stationed in the neighborhood because of the recent drug and violence, Shea said.

Police union president Pat Lynch said the division would use “all resources” to bring the shooter to justice.

