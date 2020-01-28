Nylander scores in the fourth street, Maple Leafs beat Predators

NASHVILLE – William Nylander, Zach Hyman and Rasmus Sandin each scored and had an assist to lead the Toronto Maple Leafs Monday evening 5-2 over the Nashville Predators.

Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews also scored and Frederik Andersen made 34 saves for the Maple Leafs, who broke a two-game losing streak.

Mikael Granlund and Viktor Arvidsson scored for Nashville, which has lost three of the four.

Both teams played their first game in more than a week after their bye-bye week and the All-Star break of the competition.

Nylander was the first to score at 4:13 of the opening period and gave him a goal in four consecutive games. From deep in the Toronto zone, Sandin made a long pass to Nylander in the middle of the ice. Nylander brought the puck together just outside the blue line, skated only against goalkeeper Pekka Rinne and hit him with a low pulse.

Rinne finished with 26 saves.

Granlund tied it up 40 seconds later. Granlund started an outbreak from the Nashville zone and sent a pass to Matt Duchene on the left. Duchene sent a pass back to Granlund in the low slit, where he broke one past Andersen on the short side.

Hyman made it 2-1 at 7:12 of the first when he tapped a rebound from Mitch Marner’s shot from the right.

Sandin’s first career goal gave the Maple Leafs a 3-1 lead over 4:41 of the second, and Spezza followed at 12:17 of the second with his seventh goal of the season.

Arvidsson scored on a rebound from Mattias Ekholm’s shot at 12:52 of the third to halve Toronto’s lead.

Matthews scored an empty goal late.

COMMENTS: Toronto RW Kasperi Kapanen left the game in the first period with an arm injury and did not return. … Spezza has 31 points in 32 career games against Nashville. … Granlund and Arvidsson both have goals in two of their last three games. … The Predators have only scored one power-play goal in their last six games.

NEXT ONE

Maple Leafs: visit Dallas on Wednesday evening.

Predators: visit Washington on Wednesday evening.