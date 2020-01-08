NYC's broadband plan includes fiber everywhere, and ISPs share the network

Loading...

The New York City government has released an “Internet Master Plan” that provides universal broadband in all five counties and is based on open access fiber networks that can be used by multiple Internet service providers.

The plan, announced yesterday by Mayor Bill de Blasio and Chief Technology Officer John Paul Farmer, plans to “prioritize and optimize open access or neutral host infrastructures shared by multiple operators,” said New York City to lower costs, increase competition, keep physical disruptions in the city as low as possible, and incentivize private investment to reach and serve customers. “New York City wants to use a fiber optic network, that offers home internet and bandwidth for mobile services, ensure universal access to wired and mobile internet.

The plan continues:

Based on the data and analysis contained in this master plan, the city has determined that universal broadband requires an open-access fiber optic infrastructure that is built at almost every intersection with an aggregation point in each district. By taking advantage of the city’s real estate assets and public right of way, network operators can extend the fiber optic infrastructure from the intersection to a mast or building and provide the service with a range of potential technologies. This new infrastructure will support the rapid and fair provision of multiple choices for the service.

NYC needs to make the plan a reality

Of course, there is often a big difference between municipal plans and reality. Los Angeles announced a universal fiber plan in November 2013. However, the plan came to a standstill after classifying many experts as unrealistic. The city wanted to find a private company that would build the network at its own expense and offer faster Internet speeds to all residents (for a fee) and make the infrastructure available to any other service provider on a wholesale basis.

San Francisco planned an open access network in January 2018, which would have required a private company to set up. However, the plan was postponed indefinitely only a few months later when the then mayor Mark Farrell decided not to put any tax measures on the ballot.

However, the New York City plan caused a stir. Gigi Sohn, a consumer protection lawyer and former Federal Communications Commission official, described the NYC plan as “the most thoughtful and comprehensive plan in a city to ensure that all resident and small businesses have affordable and open access to high-performance broadband.” Son argued that states and communities must act because “the federal government has failed to meet the broadband needs of tens of millions of Americans.”

NYC “is the first major city to treat Internet access with the seriousness it deserves,” said the Institute for Local Self-Employed.

Public private partnership

Like the LA and San Francisco plans, New York wants to rely heavily on private operators. However, the city also says that it will make a large part of the investment itself.

New York’s plan says:

The city will submit proposals for the coordinated use of public real estate through a new Universal Solicitation for Broadband (USB). For the purposes of this master plan, “city wealth” refers to those assets that belong to, are operated by, or otherwise controlled by the city, or are available for city use. Private operators can respond to requests for assets from multiple city agencies. The city will prioritize approaches that allow multiple operators to participate in the use of an asset. The city will review responses to the USB for feasibility of implementation and possible impact on city resources.

The city itself will “invest in a new infrastructure that can be shared by multiple broadband operators,” the plan says. In addition to the city’s “start-up capital investments”, New York will “use public-private partnerships to install, operate and maintain the infrastructure”.

The plan estimates that building the required infrastructure across the city would cost $ 2.1 billion. There are already many fiber optic lines in Manhattan and in the Bronx. Much of the construction work could be done by pulling fiber optic cables through existing underground lines. Antenna fiber installations would also be used extensively.

Focus on poorly connected areas first

It is important that parts of the city with the worst broadband access are wired first. “The master plan prioritizes infrastructure development for districts with little commercial fiber optic service, in which the new building paves the way for new providers and services,” the document says.

In addition to fiber-at-home service, the plan in New York is to “overlay the fiber network” with a neutral radio access network capable of providing cellular services in all neighborhoods “and offer a common spectrum to support multiple operators. “Mobile services would be prioritized” in low-income areas where New Yorkers are most dependent on mobile services, as well as in areas where commercial broadband delivery is already the greatest burden on the city’s assets. “

Relying solely on private ISPs didn’t work for everyone in New York. Verizon should complete a citywide fiber rollout by 2014, as set out in its cable franchise contract. However, the city sued Verizon in 2017 for failing to meet that obligation. The case is pending before a state court, but Verizon and New York are negotiating an agreement.

New York’s plan states that nearly a third of the city’s households “have no broadband connection at home” and “more than 1.5 million New Yorkers have neither a mobile phone connection nor a broadband connection at home”. Low-income residents are less likely to have no service, and higher-income areas are more likely to compete with home broadband.

The city sees its task in “optimizing existing infrastructure and building new open access infrastructures that can support several operators”. Private companies that work with the city as partners would “install, operate and maintain infrastructure and equipment” and offer services directly to subscribers.

Public money for “real universal service”

It is not clear how long it would take to implement the plan, although it would certainly take a few years if the city did everything it wanted. Instead of planning construction for the entire city in a single round of tenders, the plan envisages an iterative process with multiple “procurement cycles to achieve infrastructure and service goals in new neighborhoods or for new bundles of assets”.

The plan says:

Such an approach enables the city to jointly develop the market response and city capacity. A steady release of new city offerings will enable innovative market operators to achieve gradual stabilization rather than suddenly across the city, and the city will be able to influence private broadband investment. After completing a first series of projects, the city is expecting new bundles of city goods, a new neutral host infrastructure and potentially further capital investments to be incorporated into subsequent calls and suggestions.

“It’s a solid plan – bolder than others I’ve seen,” Legal Knowledge director John Bergmayer of the Consumer Protection group told Ars. and I think that such measures can be successful and sustainable. “

The city’s commitment to investing money instead of relying solely on the private sector is promising, said Bergmayer. “Considerable public investment is required for a truly universal service,” he added. “The focus of the plan on public investment in shared infrastructure is a good start.”