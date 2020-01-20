NXT's Matt Riddle broadcasts vague Royal Rumble threat on social media

Matt Riddle is not overlooked by WWE management, at least not when the superstar has anything to do with it. With the upcoming Royal Rumble, the NXT wrestler held out a vague threat on social media.

Riddle writes strange social media message

If I’m not at the Royal Rumble this year, I’ll probably do something you won’t be happy about, brother! #brover #installation #mattriddle #ob #originalbro #kingofbros #nxt #wwe #riot pic.twitter.com/pWNPFxMB2F

– Matthew Riddle (@SuperKingofBros) January 17, 2020

Matt Riddle is not exactly known to shred words, and that’s one of the things we love about him. In his usual style, Riddle made his intentions for the Royal Rumble very clear. The message is clear, he wants to be included, otherwise!

Many names have been proposed by NXT for the Royal Rumble, and Matt Riddle is certainly one of them. At this point, I would be seriously surprised not to see him on the pay-per-view. Still, you never know what Vince and other Upper Brass think.

Riddle could build hype for the rumble and he could already be there. If not, the tweet may not fit the management of World Wrestling Entertainment as it could force your hand. In any case, fans seem to be excited about the prospect of Riddle at the Rumble.

Fans hope to see Brock Lesnar versus Matt Riddle

Since Riddle came to the WWE, fans have been asking him to dethrone Brock Lesnar on the main list. The encounter would not be a complete surprise since both men have a long UFC history. Your personalities couldn’t be more different, but that’s exactly what makes this possible match interesting.

If you think about the fact that Brock Lesnar will be the first appearance at the Rumble, it makes sense for Riddle to appear and eventually eliminate Lesnar. Nevertheless, there is still so much to do for the black and gold brand for Riddle.

If Riddle were retrieved so quickly and without winning the title, it would not be unusual.

Alexa Bliss was one of the women who were put on the main list without winning anything essential on the NXT list. However, when she made her way to the main team, she won one title after another. She actually became the dominant winner, although she still needed some work in the ring. Alexa grew on the main list and the same could be said for puzzles.

WrestleMania Match Up?

When it comes to WrestleMania, there doesn’t seem to be an opponent for Lesnar. So it’s possible that the company has plans for Riddle. On the other hand, it doesn’t explain why Riddle published the tweet. Either they don’t plan to involve him or there are some plans, and Riddle is simply exacerbating the hype.

It’s unusual for me to be excited about a Brock Lesnar game, especially at WrestleMania. However, Brock has had more gigs lately and a possible feud with Matt Riddle is something I could get past. If this particular plot is in the works, I would assume we will find out in the Royal Rumble.