NXT wrestlers will likely win the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble

The upcoming WWE pay-per-view, The Royal Rumble, could bring a surprising result this year. In fact, many people believe that an NXT wrestler could win. So let’s take a look at our overview of the NXT wrestlers who are likely to win the rumble!

Our first choice for NXT wrestlers who want to win the Royal Rumble

Our first choice for the male Royal Rumble is Keith Lee. Lee impressed many fans during the Survivor Series and WWE brass also noticed him. It could be at the top of the list of potential NXT calls. A win at the Rumble could put him in this top position. Keith Lee has been with NXT for a limited time, so the question remains whether making such an early call is the right move for him.

The leader of the undisputed era Adam Cole

Adam Cole is one of the NXT wrestlers who are likely to win the Royal Rumble this year. Similar to Keith Lee, the WWE development talent has impressed many in the Survivor series. As the leader of the undisputed era, he could also contribute to a new faction on the main list.

Despite Cole’s clear talent, I think his chances of winning are less than Keith Lee’s. My reasoning for this is simple. His faction has just started a feud with Empire and especially Walter. If neither is retrieved at the same time, Cole can continue the feud on the main list.

Eliminated too early in Survivor Series? – Walter

The founder of the Imperium faction, Walter, could be a potential winner on the fray. The fans were really unhappy when he left the Survivor Series early. Since this led to a rather angry crowd reaction, the WWE could be looking for salvation from the rumble.

Of course, NXT and the WWE have a similar problem with Walter as with Adam Cole. Walter is the current NXT UK champion and his faction plays an important role in promoting in the UK. A call at the current time is therefore unlikely.

Future Brock Lesnar rival – Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has already made his intentions clear when he tries to get into the fray. He even posted on social media that there would be problems if he weren’t. So he’s likely to show up.

Riddle was also quite vocal about trying to defeat Brock Lesnar. Since Lesnar will be in the race and WrestleMania still has no credible opponent, there is no reason why they shouldn’t let Riddle win. Nevertheless, the management must also believe in the possible game. Fans do, but management has to follow.

Most likely among female NXT wrestlers – Shayna Baszler

When it comes to female superstars who could be called into the squad and win the entire rumble, we just have to mention Shayna Baszler. After Rhea Ripley dethroned her, rumors of an impending call grew more severe.

Many women on the main list keep an eye on the prize, but the spade queen has a 90% chance of winning everything. After a dominant reign at NXT, she may be ready for the road to WrestleMania. While NXT will suffer a big loss if Shayna joins the main team, the main team will have to win anything.

The genius of heaven – Io Shirai

If I had to choose one that could be a surprising but credible option in our overview of NXT wrestlers who could win the Royal Rumble, it would have to be Io Shirai.

While that started with a honey-sweet picture, it soon became dark for her when she couldn’t defeat Shayna Baszler. Io went on a trip to the dark side and never returned. Fortunately for us, it gave her character a whole new dimension.

The darkness that Shirai brings with it could thrive on the main list. Her wrestling skills are also excellent, so she will definitely stay cool on the Grandest Stage of They All. So she could be the “dark” horse in this race and take everything with her in the rumble.

The NXT female winner Rhea Ripley

The WWE managed to complete a 1-80 by letting Rhea Ripley win the Royal Rumble. Obviously, she would be more than capable of doing this as she dethroned one of the most dominant NXT masters in history, Shayna Baszler.

Since Ripley is the current NXT women winner, she has a great relationship with NXT. This could reduce their chances of winning the women’s Royal Rumble. Despite that responsibility, it would be stupid to count on Rhea. After all, she is the former British woman winner and the current NXT woman winner. Your resume speaks for itself.

On the other hand, there are plenty of women on the NXT squad who get in the way of Rhea this Sunday, provided they also get into the fray. Shayna may be looking for revenge while others try to weaken the current champion. Some women on the squad also have a lot to do, especially if you think about winning the Survivor Series.

Will an NXT win affect the main list?

In the Survivor series, the NXT department decided on the pay-per-view assessment. They largely destroyed Raw and Smackdown. While fans loved the great games and the overall result, not everyone was thrilled.

Rumor has it that shortly after the Survivor Series, many superstars on the main list were dissatisfied with the win. They still see NXT as a development brand and shouldn’t beat them. While no one in the squad really made such a statement, the rumor goes that this was the general backstage idea.

So what would happen if one of the “NXT wrestlers who are likely to win the Royal Rumble” won our overview? How will that affect the main roster? We can’t wait to see what happens next.