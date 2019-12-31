NXT and NXT UK will be broadcast on British television from 2020

Loading...

This summer, WWE announced that its longstanding UK TV partnership with Sky Sports has ended. After three decades with Sky, WWE should switch to BT Sport in January 2020 to broadcast both Raw and Smackdown.

BT Sport announced today that it will also broadcast two WWE brands that have not previously been shown on British television, one of which was only broadcast on the WWE network worldwide. NXT will air on BT Sport in the UK and Ireland at 1 a.m. on January 2nd, and NXT UK will be broadcast on an unannounced date.

WWE's first day at BT Sport also includes programs that were previously only available on the WWE network. On New Year's Day, the episodes of WWE 24 will be broadcast on the channel, which will focus on Becky Lynch and Kofi Kingston, as well as on raw highlights and a WrestleMania Legendary Moments special.

It honestly seems like a big missed opportunity not to release Walter's theme song on TV at the beginning of the new decade, but it's still a significant additional risk for NXT and NXT UK as WWE continues its non-WWE wrestling replacement system expanding.

