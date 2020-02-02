NWS Storm Update: Up to 18 inches possible, shivers below zero, travel ‘dangerous to impossible’

(Dan Cepeda, Oil City)

CASPER, Wyo – The National Weather Service in Riverton issued its last storm forecast in a conference call on Sunday afternoon.

The storm is making its way through the northern part of Wyoming and is expected to bring snow and very cold temperatures to Natrona County tonight.

Up to a foot of snow in lower altitudes is possible, with 18 inches on Casper Mountain. The heaviest snowfall is tonight until Monday morning.

Wind gusts up to 30 mph cause blowing and drifting snow in areas along I-25 and highways around Casper. Whiteout conditions are likely in some areas.

The storm will move throughout the state at night, making travel ‘very difficult to impossible’, according to the NWS. Road closures that last longer than 24 hours are possible in some areas. Aviation delays or cancellations are also possible, says the NWS.

“The most significant blowing snow will occur in the provinces of SE Fremont, S. Johnson, Natrona and Sweetwater,” the NWS said. “This includes I-25 and I-80, as well as South Pass.”

Tonight’s low will hit 14 degrees, with possible chill values ​​minus 7. A Monday of only 18 degrees is expected, with a night-time low of 6 degrees.