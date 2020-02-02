NWS: Expected travel interruptions ‘much longer’ than Monday’s storm, the winter storm warned

(WYDOT)

CASPER, Wyo. – The National Weather Service in Riverton issued a winter storm warning on Saturday, advising on difficult travel conditions that extend beyond the expected storm of Monday.

“Road closures can last 24+ hours based on the predicted

intensity of the snowstorm, in particular SE Fremont, Johnson, Natrona and

Sweetwater countries, “the release said.

Natrona County Emergency Management wrote on social media yesterday that “people must be prepared for difficult to impossible journeys from Sunday evening to Monday evening.”

Article continues below …

The NWS says the cold front will move into northern Wyoming late in the morning and fall southwards to the Continental Divide at sunset before heading to southwestern Wyoming at night.

The heaviest snowfall is expected to occur from Sunday evening to Monday afternoon, according to the NWS.

Six to 12 centimeters are expected at lower altitudes, and a maximum of 15 centimeters is expected on Casper mountain.

Expected gusts of wind cause blowing and drifting snow, which has a major impact on journeys along I-25 and Highway 20/26 west of Casper.

Today’s highest 46 degrees will contrast with a night-time low of 15 degrees. Monday’s high is expected to reach 18 degrees, with a low of 7 degrees at night. Extreme cold temperatures will continue until Wednesday evening.