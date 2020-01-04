NWA Powerrrs Zicky Dice has a band and they have a record deal right now

Loading...

Move on, Chris Jericho: There's a new pro wrestler / rock band front man in town, and his name is "Outlandish" Zicky Dice.

Zicky Dice (real name Nick Zoppo) is currently featured in the YouTube series NWA Powerrr, in which he is currently participating in the NWA World Television Championship tournament. But he's also the singer of the California rock band Heart To Heart, which has just signed a record deal with the independent label InVogue Records. The label will release Heart To Heart's new EP, Heartbreaker, on February 14th. The music video for the lead single "Insufferable" can be found below.

Zicky Dice started his pro-wrestling career in 2015 and trained with Seth Rollins for almost four years. In addition to his current engagement at NWA Powerrr, he has also worked for Blackcraft, DREAMWAVE and other independent promotions. Check out his last NWA Powerrr match, a triple threat against CW Anderson and Sal Rinauro:

Zicky Dice is not the first pro wrestler to appear as a rock band front man with Heart To Heart. Of course we all know Fozzy, Chris Jericho's rock band, which has been active for two decades. Mark Andrews, the competitor of NXT UK, also plays bass and sings for the pop-punk band Junior, and Jeff Hardy from WWE continues to make music under the nickname PeroxWhy? Gene. We may never get an AEW / NXT / NWA / WWE crossover PPV, but maybe any enterprising concert organizer out there can bring all these bands together under one roof to get the next best.

