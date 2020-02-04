Nvidia’s GeForce is now officially available

When Google first launched the Stadia platform, which would compete against Nintendo, Microsoft and Sony, it was met with great interest. Gamers were given the opportunity to enjoy video game titles that were transferred to their smartphone or a PC with low technical data. The problem that most people had with Google Stadia is that they had to buy the games that were locked and restricted to the Google Stadia servers. Now a big competitor has officially left Nvidia, who has been working on his GeForce Now service for years.

If you don’t remember Nvidia’s GeForce Now betas, it’s a service very similar to Google Stadia. There is a big difference that can help Nvidia compete against Google, and that is that the games you can stream are the video games that you digitally owned. It can be run via various clients such as the popular Steam and Epic Games store as well as via uPlay clients. It’s a great little service for those who like to own the games digitally but are not tied to Nvidia’s own digital storefront.

While being able to play the latest games with RTX support is a little tempting for gamers who are on the go or who just don’t have the hardware to run those games, players have to overcome a big hurdle. Actually, it’s the same problem that every streaming service has, and that’s a stable internet connection. You need at least a stable internet connection with at least 15 Mbit / s. The higher the better. Even though getting 15Mbps isn’t a big deal, you have to worry about bandwidth.

It may not be profitable for those who do not have unlimited internet and are limited to the internet bandwidth allowed per month. This applies not only to Nvidia’s GeForce Now, but also to PlayStation Now and Google Stadia. You also have to see which video games are available to enjoy them. Unfortunately, not every game is supported, and although some of the most popular hits change later, you may find that certain titles are not available for streaming.

Apart from that, the service is now in beta and is available to players for $ 5 a month. It is worth noting that the $ 5 a month is for the Founders edition and is limited in time. As a result, there will likely be a price increase, but we still don’t know what the official price of the service will be.

Source: Nvidia