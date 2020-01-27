NVIDIA Shield TV receives first discount, Acer Spin $ 219, more

The best deals on Monday are NVIDIA Shield TV with the first discount so far, Acer Spin 11 Chromebooks and various Tile Trackers on sale. Head below for all that and more in the newest 9to5Toys lunch break.

NVIDIA’s Shield TV streaming stick is for sale

Amazon currently offers the NVIDIA Shield TV Streaming Stick for $ 130. After a fall of $ 150, today’s offer is the very first time we’ve seen it on sale and then a new all-time low. This 4K HDR streaming stick is touted as the “most powerful Android TV media player” and is equipped with Google Assistant, Chromecast technology and access to all popular streaming services. It features 8 GB of built-in storage for storing local copies of media, as well as a microSD card slot for expansion. A new voice remote control completes the package, which even has a built-in lost locator. We called it “one of the most capable streaming devices on the market” in our practical assessment.

Acer Spin 11 Chromebook delivers a 2-in-1 design

Only today does Best Buy offer the Acer Spin 11 Chromebook for $ 219. Today’s deal is a saving of $ 60 over the standard rate and $ 10 less than our previous listing. Remarkable features here are a 2-in-1 design with a convertible hinge to transform this laptop into a tablet, in addition to a touchscreen display. There is also 4 GB of RAM and an internal hard drive of 32 GB. A built-in HD webcam completes the list of top specifications.

Today’s Gold Box contains the latest tile trackers

Amazon offers only today up to 40% off the latest Tile Trackers. Offers start at $ 13. Our top choice is a 2-pack tile sticker for $ 24. That is less than the usual $ 40 price tag and an all-time low of Amazon. You can opt for a 4-pack on it $ 40 (Reg. $ 60). Stickers have a Bluetooth range of 150 feet, a battery life of three years and a built-in speaker to help you find them if they are lost. Adding the smart speakers from Amazon is a great companion with access to Alexa and the ability to find your tile stickers with a simple voice command.

$ 200 discount on Kenwood’s wireless Android Auto Receiver

The official eBay store of Best Buy offers the Kenwood 7-inch Wireless CarPlay and Android Auto Receiver (DDX8706S) for $ 500. Usually $ 700 is sold, today’s offer is good for a $ 200 discount, beats the previous price drop by $ 50 and marks a new all-time low. Wireless support for both CarPlay and Android Auto is the most striking feature included here, because the Kenwood receiver is paired with your smartphone via Bluetooth. Moreover, a 7-inch display offers enough space to keep an eye on when you take the next exit, and more.

Fossil Hybrid Commuter Smartwatch

Amazon offers the Fossil Commuter stainless steel / leather hybrid smartwatch for $ 79. That’s $ 20 off the regular rate there and is within $ 1.50 of the lowest Amazon offer we’ve followed. This Fossil smartwatch has a wide range of striking features that distinguish it from Apple Watch. Examples are a battery with a long life of 12 months, a hybrid design and sleep tracking options. Activity monitoring is also on board and vibrations alert you when smartphone notifications arrive. Customizable side buttons that let you choose how they behave, with options ranging from music control to finding a paired phone, and more.

