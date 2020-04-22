Nvidia Protect Tv set will get Prime Video clip fix for 4K issues

The finest Android Television set-top rated box for a whilst now has been Nvidia’s Protect Television set. The box is commonly great at exhibiting 4K HDR material, but these days, some buyers have been trouble with that. Precisely, Amazon Prime Online video has not been playing 4K on the Protect Tv, but a correct is now rolling out.

Verified by Nvidia personnel on the company’s message boards, Amazon is rolling out an update to fix 4K troubles. For a handful of months, people have been suffering from difficulties with 4K playback, primarily on the 2019 Shield Tv Pro. Content material that would normally be 4K HDR — these kinds of as Amazon’s Originals — would as an alternative be performed in 1080p SDR.

While the correct result in of this is not crystal clear, it does appear that Amazon has figured out a answer via an app update.

Rolling out more than the previous pair of days, an update to Primary Online video is designed to take care of the 4K difficulties Protect Tv owners have been encountering. Dependent on some customers who have by now up to date the app on their TVs, it appears to do the trick. This update will be out there to all people inside the upcoming 3 days.

Extra on Protect Tv:

FTC: We use cash flow earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for far more news:

https://www.youtube.com/enjoy?v=6_j_INhvins