Nvidia lowers the price of GeForce RTX 2060 FE to US $ 299 - Graphics - News

Last week at CES 2020, EVGA started promoting a new GeForce RTX 2060 SKU that fell below the US $ 300 level. There were actually two such cards in the new ‘KO’ range, the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO and the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060 KO Ultra. These were available at EVGA’s own store for $ 279 and $ 299, with immediate discounts on the shopping cart.

Some initially commented on the move as an Nvidia plan to undermine the launch of AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT. At the time, however, EVGA seemed to indicate that the price-reducing initiative was just his, and had nothing to do with the GPU maker. It has now been noted that Nvidia has changed the price of its own GeForce RTX 2060 Founders Edition to $ 299 for the state. This price is $ 50 lower than before, recently advertised on. In addition, as you browse US shopping sites, you can find other brand RTX 2060 cards, such as the Gigabyte GeForce RTX 2060 OC GG with WindForce 2X cooler for $ 299, after a $ 30 discount (Newegg link).

The timing of the price reduction of the raytracing-equipped RTX 2060 can be seen as Nvidia’s attempt to spoil the hard launch of AMD’s Radeon RX 5600 XT. I saw that Tom’s Hardware’s report on this price reduction news contained a quote from a statement it received from Nvidia about the price reductions of the GeForce RTX 2060 Founders Edition. “In case you are currently testing the Radeon 5600 XT,” the message began, which then announced the reduced price of the Founders Edition …

When I first saw the EVGA GeForce RTX 2060, I noticed that AMD’s own promotional launch sliders compared the RX 5600 XT to the GTX 1660 Super and GTX 1660 Ti – but this fleshier Turing GPU with raytracing and DLSS functions is now being lowered in the RX 5600 The price range of XT. To welcome the competition, it would be great if AMD could lower its Radeon RX 5000 series prices in response.

Announced last week at CES 2020, the first AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics cards will be available from a large number of AIBs, starting next week (Tuesday January 21 is the official date). The RRP for partner cards announced last week is $ 279, filling the gap between the $ 199 RX 5500 XT and the $ 349 RX 5700.