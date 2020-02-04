Nvidia is now launching GeForce: $ 5 monthly subscription, Free Tier

Affiliate commissions can be paid for this website via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

While Nvidia was playing around on its GeForce Now cloud gaming platform, several game streaming services have been added and gone. It tried to start once in 2015, but returned to the drawing board with a new beta program. This program is now over and the new GeForce Now is available in North America and Europe. Confirming the rumor last week, this service starts at just $ 5 a month and you can play for free for an hour at a time.

The technology behind GeForce Now is similar to xCloud from Microsoft or Stadia from Google. Nvidia’s servers render the games and send the video to your devices. That means you can play high-end PC games on a PC with integrated video or a smartphone. The most important requirement is a fast internet connection. Nvidia recommends at least 15 Mbit / s for 720p and 25 Mbit / s for 1080p, both of which are slightly higher than Google’s Stadia recommendations.

Nvidia’s ace is the game library: you can bring games you already have from services like Steam, Uplay and Battle.net to GeForce Now. Simply link your profiles and GeForce Now immediately offers copies of your purchased games to play with. Unfortunately it won’t be all Games. GeForce Now supports hundreds of titles, including all the big names like Fortnite, StarCraft II, League of Legends and more.

You can go to the Nvidia website and sign up for a free account to start playing right away. The free service tier has several important limitations. Perhaps most importantly, the free service has “standard access” to servers. Paying subscribers don’t have to wait, but free users can keep their fingers crossed while waiting for a place on the server. Your sessions are also limited to one hour. Then you have to jump back into the queue. Paying customers get longer sessions – Nvidia states that this is currently limited to six hours. However, you can start a new session immediately after the session ends.

To get started, Nvidia is offering 12-month startup accounts for $ 4.99 a month. That is released with three months. So you’re expecting $ 45 for the entire year. In addition to longer sessions and priority access, founders also get support for RTX ray tracing in games. Nvidia hasn’t figured out how prices will change later, but the $ 5 price is half the price of Google Stadia, and you probably already have games that work with GeForce Now.

