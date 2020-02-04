Nvidia GeForce Now will land on Chromebooks later this year

Nvidia’s game streaming service, GeForce Now, is launched today on multiple platforms. However, it will also be available on Chromebooks and other Android TVs by the end of the year.

When launched, Nvidia GeForce Now also supports Windows and Mac computers as well as Android smartphones. However, Nvidia has also confirmed that the service will be available on more platforms during the year.

Above all, Nvidia has confirmed that there will be a GeForce Now web client specifically designed to provide the Chromebook service. As of today, the service requires a conventional app on Windows, Mac or Android to run. This will limit Chromebooks’ access to the cloud streaming games, but the use of WebRTC will change later this year.

Currently Nvidia does not have a timeline for this web client to arrive, but it appears that it is arriving sooner rather than later. This could also be a major blow to Google’s stadiums as playing on Chrome OS was one of the platform’s biggest advantages. Reminder: GeForce Now also works with Steam games you already own, and at minimal prices. Steam is reported to come to Chrome OS at some point, but GeForce Now offers much more performance.

In addition to Chromebooks, Nvidia also plans to bring GeForce Now to other Android TVs. The timeline here isn’t set in stone, but Nvidia has mentioned that more Android TVs will be supported in the future. The Nvidia Shield TV is supported at the start, but cheaper models like the Mi Box S from Xiaomi would certainly lower the entry barrier.

