Nvidia GeForce Now starts with a free Android app

Cloud streaming is becoming a big trend in gaming, and Nvidia has built its own service in recent years. Today, Nvidia GeForce Now launches on multiple platforms for the general public. Here’s what you need to know:

Nvidia GeForce Now is a streaming service that is similar to Google Stadia, but takes a completely different approach to gaming. Instead of a new console in the cloud, GeForce Now uses your current game stores like Steam and Epic Games to support hundreds of popular titles that you already own or that you can play for free.

GeForce Now, as the name suggests, uses the same basic graphics cards as a high-end gaming PC, but in the cloud and streamed to your device. The cards used include the GTX 2080. Which games can be played? For the most part, pretty much everything you can install on a PC. Popular titles include Fortnite, Dauntless, Rocket League, Cuphead and dozens more. There are over 30 free games and hundreds of others that can be played instantly.

If a game is not immediately supported by GeForce Now, you can manually install it to play in one session. “Thousands” of games are supported this way, but it would be a bit of a hassle to install the game on Nvidia’s servers every time you want to play. In addition, everything runs at 1080p and 60fps.

Nvidia GeForce Now has been available in beta for several months at this point. During the beta test, over 300,000 users in 30 countries in North America and Europe collected 70 million hours of fun.

Now the Nvidia service is made available to the public. With this introduction, the service offers a free tier with some restrictions. Gameplay at this level is limited to one hour at a time, but as often as you like. During peak hours, users may also have to wait in the queue to get a session.

Users can use the Founders version for $ 4.99 / month. This price is guaranteed for a whole year and includes a free 90-day trial. With this, Nvidia unlocks up to four hours of gameplay per session without waiting for a session, and RTX is also activated. The price will go up after the first year, but Nvidia has yet to provide specific information.

Nvidia GeForce Now is available for Windows, Mac, Nvidia Shield TV and most Android devices. Chrome OS and other Android TVs will soon be available.

Here you can sign up.

