Nvidia GeForce Now hands-on: Stadia’s biggest rival? [Video]

Game streaming wars are beginning to worsen as Nvidia is now on the battlefield with the full release of Nvidia GeForce Now on mobile devices, desktops, tablets, and tech-specific Android TVs.

Google Stadia encountered a lukewarm response that we thought was warranted. The performance has subsided and the game library is growing steadily. It felt like a beta test, but Nvidia has no real excuses. It is a fully-fledged service that has been in beta for some time before it was fully launched.

GeForce Now already has an extensive title library that you can play. However, you must already have them on your PC in Valves Steam, EAs Origin, Epic Games’ Epic Store or Ubisoft’s UPlay. However, there are a lot of free titles that you can download almost instantly and play on your smartphone, tablet, desktop, or even Nvidia Shield TV.

This is not comparable to Steam Remote Play because the Valve platform is based on your existing hardware. GeForce Now is a cloud-connected PC that delivers the best user experience using high-end components and relies on your existing game library.

If all of this sounds kind of familiar, it’s essentially what Google does with Stadia, and may make it the closest rival to the streaming service right now. However, GeForce Now already contains a free version, which we are still waiting for at Stadia. With that in mind, we have been deeply concerned with * to better understand what Nvidia GeForce Now offers players on the go.

* Tested on a Google Pixel 4 XL with a $ 4.99 monthly startup subscription.

Design and furnishings

Similar to Stadia, GeForce currently has no hardware. It depends on your existing hardware and your internet connection. As with Stadia, you can run the streaming service on any device that you can connect to the Internet. There is currently a much larger number of compatible devices.

You need to download the GeForce Now app on your desktop, laptop, tablet or mobile phone. It is pre-installed on the Nvidia Shield TV hardware. Once you are logged in, this is not necessarily normal as you have to rely heavily on gaming platforms other than “library”.

To play games, you probably already need an Epics Games, EA Origin, Steam and / or Ubisoft UPlay account. You also need a library of titles, or you need to buy some. Without these precursors, GeForce Now will not give you much pleasure. However, this is not unexpected. There is something to consider before you get in.

Some titles are not yet “optimized” for the service, which makes them unplayable – even if they are already in your game library. In some cases, you will need to look up game by game, which may result in you being banned from the service immediately.

interface

The user interface varies from desktop to mobile. On a desktop, Nvidia GeForce Now feels a bit like the Epic Games store, and I have to admit it’s a lot better than the recent Steam update. It is very similar to xCloud on mobile devices – at least before a game starts.

When you start a game from Steam, it starts in “Big Picture” mode, which is optimized for use with a controller. This allows you to navigate menus without a mouse and keyboard. This varies from service to service. Origin requires an on-screen mouse to navigate to your tracks. Signing up for game services can get tedious every time. Hopefully this is something that Nvidia can improve over time.

To add titles, you have to manually search for your games, which can be a bit annoying, but it is still relatively easy to “create” your quick start section. When you add a game to your library, it is “installed” on another instance of a PC in a warehouse. The process is instantaneous, which was pleasantly surprising.

However, this poses some problems since not all games start on Steam. Origin, UPlay and Epic Games each have their own start programs and exclusive products. For example, if GeForce Now chooses to start Epic over Steam, you won’t be able to play some titles. I tried to get around this by trying to launch titles from any closed “instance” of Steam, and it would simply fail and shrink the potential game library even further.

Games are loaded in the 16: 9 aspect ratio. This means that you have black borders on the edges of your display on the latest smartphones. This means that certain game titles can feel a bit cramped or overloaded. This is all the more problematic when you use the controls on the screen. However, if you have them available, you don’t even have to take a controller with you to take advantage of most of the features in your game library – although I found the setup to get used to, you shouldn’t use them if possible.

When a controller is connected, most games that support certain layouts run more or less as expected. In contrast to console games or with Stadia, you can adjust graphical settings like on a PC. That means you get what we probably call the true experience of most games that are compatible with the service.

Latency and performance

Note that the minimum requirements for optimal gaming with GeForce Now are slightly higher than with Google Stadia. Nvidia recommends a connection with 50 Mbit / s or higher in order to achieve an “optimal” experience. This is slightly more than Stadia’s 35 Mbit / s requirement.

As you can imagine, playing over a 300 Mbit / s connection was as smooth as silk when playing on the desktop or on the phone. With a perfectly functioning gaming PC, I mostly stuck to playing with my Pixel 4 XL, and the experience was excellent when I was connected to my home WiFi. As with Microsoft’s xCloud, you can also play your title library over a mobile data connection, and I had similar mixed results.

The quality seemed to drop quite a bit and the games would turn into a careless mess. As I mentioned in my xCloud manual, this is not a big problem for single player titles. However, if you play freely playable multiplayer titles like Apex Legends or Fortnite, a moment of delay can mean the end of a game session.

With the founder subscription, you can play games with the ray tracing function activated. No other service can offer real-time ray tracing, but since I mainly played on mobile devices, it was difficult to tell whether activating the additional graphical setting made a noticeable difference.

First judgment

Nvidia GeForce Now is a great way to extend your PC gaming experience to mobile devices and beyond. The strengths of most cloud gaming services are that you are not tied to your hardware. The only limiting factor is your network connection. Latency remains the biggest killer in cloud services. 5G is still in its infancy, but I can’t help but be amazed by real Triple-A gaming on almost every device.

GeForce Now has by far the largest game library of the services that are already available and in preview. It also benefits from the fact that some of the most popular free-to-play games are on tap and no mobile port is required. Developers don’t have to port games to Stadia or xCloud, but I couldn’t find some of my favorite indie titles from my Steam library – which was disappointing but not too big.

However, the interface – or a multitude of interfaces – is the poorest that we have tried so far. If you’re comfortable on your PC, it’s not a big deal, but the need to log in to game services every time becomes frustrating after a while. It blocks the process of just playing games, but I wouldn’t call it unusable.

For me, the most obvious massive draw is undoubtedly the free tier. This means you don’t have to pay cash to use your existing game library at 1080p resolution for up to an hour. What do you have to lose even if you don’t have a game streaming offer yet? The paid Founders version also costs just $ 4.99 a month – and includes a three-month free trial – and gives you priority access to the service for up to four hours each.

GeForce Now is undoubtedly the most complete of the three game-focused streaming platforms currently on the market – but that doesn’t say much. If you would like to try GeForce Now yourself, you can register here for free.

