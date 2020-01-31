Nvidia GeForce could now undercut stadiums with a $ 5 subscription

Partner commissions for this site may be charged via the links on this page. Terms of Use.

Nvidia has been trying for years to make its GeForce Now streaming service a viable product, but all problems remain to be resolved. Google overtook Nvidia when it launched Stadia at the end of last year and offers limited cloud gaming for those who bought the paid Founder’s Edition bundle. Nvidia could be about to launch its latest beta version of GeForce Now, and rumors suggest that Nvidia is aiming for a subscription price that is half that of Stadia.

GeForce Now was launched as Nvidia Grid in 2013 and remained in beta on Nvidia Shield devices for several years. Nvidia started a few years later with a monthly fee of $ 7.99. This gives you access to a library of older games, but new titles were purchased separately. This was not a success and Nvidia returned to the drawing board to develop the new GeForce Now. During this beta phase, Nvidia added integrations with Steam and Uplay and made the service compatible with more devices.

According to a report by VideoCardz.com (which despite its name is reliable for game information), Nvidia is planning a monthly fee of $ 4.99 for the GeForce Now premium service level. Free users can end their gaming sessions after 1 hour and have to wait longer to get a slot on the Nvidia servers. Paying customers get priority access, longer sessions, and support for RTX ray tracing. However, the $ 4.99 fee may be a limited time offer only for the first year.

GeForce NOW for free

🧽 Standard access

🧽 1 hour session

GeForce ESTABLISHES $ 4.99 / month (for 12 months)

🧽 priority access

🧽 Extended session duration

🧽 RTX ON

🧽 Free 90-day introductory phase

🧽 Limited time offer

We asked Jensen for more details 🤭

– VideoCardz.com (@VideoCardz) January 30, 2020

GeForce Now supports a few hundred games on Steam and Uplay. Previously, testers could install “unsupported” games from Steam on the GeForce Now servers, but this ability disappeared a few months ago. Hundreds of games outshine Google’s stadiums. Google is likely hoping its custom features will attract developers who develop exclusive games for Stadia, but it’s too early to know if this will happen.

Google charges $ 10 a month for Stadia Pro, including 4K streaming and game discounts. Unlike GeForce Now, Stadia customers need to buy games in the Stadia store. The ability to play many of the existing Steam games and the lower monthly fee could encourage gamers to use GeForce Now instead. At least Nvidia hopes so. Google’s free Stadia tier could be almost as good as the paid tier when launched, and this could mess up Nvidia’s plans.

