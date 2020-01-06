Nvidia and Asus unveil first 360Hz G-Sync gaming monitor

Loading...

Nvidia says a new generation of ultra-high refresh displays is coming and Asus is present at CES with the first demo. The G-Sync Esports Displays support 360Hz refresh, a significant increase over the previous top-class 240Hz technology. As the name implies, Nvidia focuses on professional and enthusiastic Esports gamers with these screens, which will undoubtedly cost a lot of money.

Most computer screens work at 60Hz, which means that they are updated 60 times per second. All frames higher than those are wasted, no matter how powerful your computer can be. Frame rates that do not match your display refresh may also cause “cracks” due to the mismatched update frequency. Monitor technologies such as AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync solve the problem by synchronizing higher image refresh with your FPS – usually up to 100, 144 or 240Hz.

The new Asus ROG Swift 360Hz has a 24.5-inch panel, but only has a resolution of 1080p. More pixels are not a priority here – this monitor and those that follow are intended to achieve extremely high frame rates, and that is easier at lower resolutions. Nvidia says it is working closely with Asus to implement its new G-Sync processor in the display. This allows the panel to effectively display 360 frames per second in conjunction with the output of the GPU. It can update a frame every 2.8 milliseconds, which is about six times faster than a normal 60Hz monitor.

All games look better at high frame rates, but 360Hz is probably too much for most titles. In fact, you might not even be able to display as many frames with a current GPU in a game such as Red Dead Redemption 2. However, competitive games such as CS: GO and Overwatch can take advantage of extremely high frame rates. Eliminating a few milliseconds of display delay can help a player make a shot that he would otherwise miss. You still need a powerful Nvidia GPU to reach 360fps in every game with 1080p.

Nvidia says the first pro gamer 360Hz monitors will come onto the market later this year, with Asus first to come out. We don’t know how much the monitor will cost, but existing 240Hz G-Sync panels of this size are around $ 300-500. This will undoubtedly be even more expensive, thus widening the gap between G-Sync and AMD FreeSync monitors. If your CS is not playing: GO at a competitive level, you can probably opt for a cheaper setup.

