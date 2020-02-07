Nussbaum: On his first birthday in the position, the NCC boss sets three priorities

Tobi Nussbaum moved from the city council to the NCC a year ago. And he now knows how many bridges his organization is responsible for.

If you had asked me a little over a year ago before I started my current job, how many bridges the National Capital Commission owned, I would have estimated: between interprovincial bridges, parkways and paths, spans in Gatineau Park, Greenbelt river crossings, I maybe 50 guessed.

A year later I know the answer. The NCC owns 145 bridges – along with more than 1,000 buildings on 1,700 properties that make up 11 percent of the National Capital Region and include some of the most ecologically valuable areas.

Learning about the enormous scope of assets and the work of the NCC has been one of the most interesting parts of the work. I have received a new appreciation for the diversity and complexity of Gatineau Park’s geography; the latest techniques in the field of heritage conservation; how to make paths along the waterfront more resilient in extreme weather; issues involved in the protection of the 20 species that live in the Mer Bleue Bog. The list continues.

The fact that the planning, retention and stewardship of these assets is carried out with an annual capital budget of less than $ 24 million is a testament to the efficiency, professionalism and creative problem-solving skills of the dedicated NCC staff of slightly more than 400 people. But despite all that resourcefulness, the NCC still has to struggle every day with what has become the biggest business risk: the significant funding gap that prevents these assets from being kept in the state that Canadians expect.

While working with the Canadian government to meet our financial challenges, we continue to pursue an ambitious agenda in three different areas.

First, by continuing our efforts to build an even better capital, we must face and embrace the beautiful waterways of the capital and offer everyone opportunities to enjoy it. We are revitalizing Nepean Point, with views of the Ottawa River and Parliament Hill, which offers one of the best views of the capital. We repair and improve specific recreational junctions along the Ottawa River, manage new bistros on our coastline and support winter recreation on our river paths. The central aqueducts and connections with the river are a central part of the recently approved Master Concept Plan for LeBreton Flats.

Second, we take sustainability leadership and meet the challenge of climate change. The NCC is one of only two Crown companies that register with the Federal Sustainable Development Act to contribute to achieving the sustainability objectives of the federal government. And we recently adopted our own strong, sustainable development strategy that requires us to build a greener, more environmentally friendly capital through a series of actions in areas such as energy and water efficiency, green building construction, the promotion of active transport and more robust protection of our natural areas.

The Rideau Canal Skateway is open for the 50th season Saturday January 18, 2020.

Third, we are working on a more open and transparent partner in the capital of the country, focused on excellent companies. This year we are opening a new event with a day of tours and interaction in the capital, so that residents and visitors can learn more about us. Our commitment to public consultation and broadening of our communication channels is continuing. Internally, we are focused on employee engagement and leveraging our own talent – efforts recognized last week when the NCC was recognized as a top employer in the country’s capital.

When I started this job a year ago, I knew one thing that the assets that the NCC owns and maintains are among Canada’s most important cultural and heritage sites. They include public symbols, commemorations and democratic institutions that are among the most iconic images of our country. While Canadians glide across the Rideau Canal Skateway, make selfies with the Rideau Hall ceremonial guard or reflect on the thousands of years of indigenous presence on the shores below Parliament Hill, they not only enjoy the assets of the NCC, but also reflect on our assets collective history and ambitions for the future as a nation.

Tobi Nussbaum is the CEO of the National Capital Commission.

