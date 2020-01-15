Nussbaum leads throw down on Rideau Canal Skateway in NCC video

Ice cream, ice cream, maybe? Curious why the #RideauCanal Skateway has not been opened yet? Our CEO @tobi_nussbaum is investigating this with the help of the maintenance team.

From the NCC via Twitter

jpg

Tobi Nussbaum.

Government executive.

Former city councilor.

Lyric killer.

Nussbaum, the CEO of the National Capital Commission, can be seen in a new rap video released by the Crown Bureau on Wednesday as it works on the opening of the Rideau Canal Skateway.

Nussbaum delivers the melody of ‘Ice, Ice Baby’ by Vanilla Ice, and joins fellow NCC employees in their take, ‘Ice, Ice Maybe’, to train hopeful skaters about what it takes to get to the skateway open for the 50th season.

“The ice is back, but not enough in position,” Nussbaum raps.

The ice must be at least 30 centimeters thick before the skateway can open.

The NCC is not sure when the skateway will be ready.

“When will it go down?” Rapt Nussbaum. “Yo, we don’t know.”

