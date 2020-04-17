Nurse colleagues who were crushed killed by a coronavirus stood outside his hospital to clap – The Scottish Sun

4

Nurse colleagues AIMee O’Rourke, who was uneasy, patted his car when it passed the hospital where he worked.

Hundreds of people lined up at the entrance of Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother Hospital in Margate, Kent.

Coronavirus victim, Amiee, 39, has worked for three years at Queen Elizabeth, the critical care unit of Queen Mother Hospital, Credit: Go Fund Me

Victim Coronavirus Amiee, 39, has worked for three years in her critical care unit, and her daughter Megan Murphy posted a moving video of applause online.

Megan could be heard sobbing on the tape and told the audience that she loved them.

He then posted a photo of the funeral on Facebook because only nine people were allowed to attend.

Her heartbreaking appreciation for the mother of three children reads: “I am completely lost without you, but I will find my way. I have the determination and strength that is implanted in me from you, mother.”

He signed: “Sleep well my precious mother, my soldier. My best friend. I love you.”

The tragic NHS admin worker, Liz Shale, 61, died of Covid-19 days after telling her children: “Please don’t leave me here, I don’t want to die.”

But medics told his family that there was nothing more they could do because his condition worsened at St James’s Hospital, Leeds.

Mum-of-three Liz has urged people to take the virus seriously, writing on Facebook: “The longer you disobey social distance, the longer we have to do it.”

His son Jason Shale, 34, said, “He is one of those people who likes to motivate everyone.”

Another son, Matthew Jones, 24, added: “He was truly extraordinary. We share many beautiful memories that will remain in my heart forever and will never be forgotten. “

