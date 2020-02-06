Nuro’s R2 autonomous delivery truck is officially OK to dump the steering wheel

Forget autonomous cars for human passengers: Nuro has just received the first exemption from the US Department of Transportation (DOT) to abolish traditional driving aids such as steering wheels and side mirrors for an autonomous vehicle.

In 2018, the company debuted R1, a vehicle set up to transport Kroger groceries in the Phoenix, Arizona area.

On Thursday it showed off R2, the second generation version of the supermarket with an even greater focus on its delivery options.

Nuro calls the R2 a vehicle without passengers, which is an important detail for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) of the DOT. The two-year exemption depends on the R2 that only supplies goods, not people. A maximum of 5,000 vehicles can drive during the exemption period.

Anatomy of an autonomous delivery vehicle.

NHTSA has also been in talks with the autonomous company Cruise of General Motor, after it had submitted a request for an automated vehicle without steering wheel. The Cruise Origin autonomous ride-sharing vehicle unveiled this month is the manifestation of that goal. In the coming years it would have to take passengers without a steering wheel if Cruise’s plans fall into place.

The R2 was first announced last year with a Nuro partnership for pizza deliveries from Domino. With its shiny new exemption, the automated delivery vehicles will also be used to deliver orders from Walmart and Krogers. Of course Nuro wants to eventually expand to more cities, but for now you will see the R2 tests on public roads in Houston, Texas and Phoenix, Arizona.

