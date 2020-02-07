Numskull Tubbz Cosplaying Ducks Second Wave offers DOOM Eternal, Last of Us and more

Numskull is a company known for creating great collectibles for gamers and pop culture enthusiasts, and one of their big hits is the Tubbz!

If you haven’t heard of the Tubbz wave for Numskull yet, they’re basically cute little ducks that appear as characters from popular video games, movies, or TV shows. The company announced the second wave of Tubbz and to be honest, the list of characters is pretty amazing! We have characters from Resident Evil 2, DOOM Eternal, The Last of Us, Skyrim, Crash Bandicoot and so many more that I can’t list them all!

The ducks are retailed for around $ 13. If you want to save them, you can pre-order Wave now. Pre-order here!

Check out some of these duck collectibles:

Learn more about Numskulls Tubbz below:

These high-quality figures with cute, recognizable patterns have individual poses that match their characters and are each delivered in a stackable box with a unique bathtub-shaped display stand!

Fans around the world loved collecting Batman, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Street Fighter, Ghostbusters and more. With 5 sets that were announced for 2020 as the first of many, there is still more to collect for everyone.

The new line-up includes: Sonic the Hedgehog: Sonic, Dr. Eggman Street Fighter (Wave 2): Guile, E. Honda The Clicker Resident Evil: Jill Valentine, Claire Redfield, Chris Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy

With the second wave of Numskull’s collectible Tubbz, which can now be pre-ordered, which one do you want to pick up? Are you a collector My favorites are Crash Bandicoot, The Last of Us, and Resident Evil 2, but let us know about your favorites in the comments below!

Source: Numskull on Twinfinte