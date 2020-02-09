Numerous classic silhouettes could be seen on the red carpet of the Oscars

NEW YORK, NY. – Zazie Beetz wore two stunning Bvlgari diamond chains in the Thom Browne look, and Billy Porter paid homage to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace in a 24-carat gold feather bodice as the Oscars red carpet lit up on Hollywood’s biggest night on Sunday.

The co-star of “Joker” sparkled in two parts by Browne, with her tight top part fringed at the bottom. Her necklaces were made of white gold, one with round diamonds and the other a choker with an oval emerald in the middle.

The look was “very chic dominatrix,” Beetz told The Associated Press, adding, “I’m really in corsetry. It’s a very nice classic shape.”

While Rosa dominated this awards season, there was a wide range of colors at the Oscars. Princess and other classic silhouettes were the norm as fewer stars took fashion risks in the early evening.

Porter’s latest statement about the red carpet also comes from the British couture designer Giles Deacon. His orange silk ball skirt was printed with a tribute to the Cupola Room at Kensington Palace. It was the first of several looks for the pose star at the Dolby Theater.

The Norwegian singer Aurora appeared in wide pants with a tunic top and red accents. On her head was a crown-like headpiece in a floral pattern with a hint of green and pearl.

Regina King went to Hollywood in a pink dress with a strap that had a perfect fit. Child star Julia Butters, who appeared in “Once upon a time … in Hollywood”, wore a cheerful pink with a matching bag.

Waad al-Kateab, co-director of the nominated Syrian documentary “For Sama”, was wearing a dress adorned with Arabic news. Her war film tells the stories of loss, laughter and survival in Aleppo.

The carpet started with an explosion of heavy rain and cold when Porter, Tamron Hall and others had arrived. Crazy staff ran around trying to use squeegees to keep the water out of the tent.

Associated Press producer Marcela Isaza contributed to this story.

