Number of US troops injured in Iranian attacks increases to 34: NPR

Damage to Al-Asad military base in Iraq, days after Iran’s missile attack. The barrage was a retaliation for the U.S. murder of a top Iranian general in a drone attack in Baghdad on January 3.

Ayman Henna / AFP via Getty Images



Hide caption

Switch subtitles

Ayman Henna / AFP via Getty Images

Ayman Henna / AFP via Getty Images

According to Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman, eight US soldiers arrived in the US on Friday and were diagnosed with traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Hoffman said these troops were among a total of 34 U.S. soldiers who were diagnosed with TBI after the Al Asad Air Force Base, where they were based in Iraq, were hit by Iranian-fired missiles on January 8. 3 who killed the Iranian general Qassed Soleimani.

It was at least the third time that U.S. officials had to revise President Trump’s statement on January 8 that no Americans were injured by the Iranian missile bombardment system.

“The Iranian regime didn’t hurt any Americans last night,” Trump said hours after the Iranian attack in the White House. “We have not suffered any losses.”

The eight wounded American soldiers who came to the United States are part of a larger contingent of 18 soldiers diagnosed with TBI, who were first medically evacuated to the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany. Those who are currently in the United States are treated either at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, or outpatient, according to Hoffman.

The 9 US troops that remain in Landstuhl will be further examined and treated there. An American soldier diagnosed with TBI after the Iranian attack and transported to Kuwait is now back in service in Iraq. 16 other people diagnosed with TBI who have stayed in Iraq are also back on duty.

When asked if these soldiers would be awarded Purple Hearts, Hoffman was not committed since TBI is now qualified for this award, which is given to those wounded in enemy attacks. “This is a decision that services must make in time,” he said. “I won’t be ahead of the secretaries.”

Trump, for his part, downplayed reports that US troops in Davos, Switzerland had suffered a concussion when asked about it last week.

“I heard they had a headache and a few other things,” said Trump. “But I would say and I can report that it’s not very serious. Not very serious.”

According to the regulations for receiving a Purple Heart award, an injury caused by an hostile action that is diagnosed and treated by a doctor must be so serious that the victim is released from service for at least 48 hours.

Hoffman admitted that the number of TBI troops released by the Pentagon in the past two weeks has shifted, which he attributed to some symptoms that took time to develop the TBI.

“What we saw was the number of people who were initially screened for vibration-like symptoms and showed up at one of the grass-roots service providers whose condition was rapidly improving,” he said. “Others we saw didn’t improve – some worsened and had symptoms so severe that they were passed on for further treatment.”

But the Pentagon spokesman also announced that Defense Sec. Mark Esper instructed Matt Donovan, who is currently serving the Department of Defense under the Secretary for Personnel and Readiness, to work with the joint chiefs of staff to review the Pentagon’s procedures for tracking and reporting injuries of all kinds.

“The secretary’s directorate focuses on the fact that when you look at the different types of reporting systems we have, sometimes the administrative reporting of an injury is different from the medical reporting. We need to sort this out, we need to get one. ” “We have to be as transparent as possible about this.”