Number of people being tested for new coronavirus in Ontario is declining

Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health says the province’s new coronavirus research seems to be declining.

Dr. David Williams says that many cases developed between seven and nine days after exposure, but few were seen on days 11 or 12.

The most important public health officer in Canada, Dr. Theresa Tam says 126 people have been tested nationally, with only four positive points.

Meanwhile, the federal government is awaiting final approval from the Chinese authorities to fly through restricted airspace and land at the closed airport in Wuhan to pick up Canadian citizens from the quarantined region of the country that is the epicenter of the virus. is.

The liberal government insisted that China would let parents and other primary caregivers accompany their Canadian children, even if they are not citizens themselves.

China has seen 425 deaths and more than 20,400 confirmed cases on the mainland and more than 180 cases have been reported worldwide.

Belgium has reported its first case of the virus – one of nine Belgians who were repatriated from Wuhan during the weekend.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 4, 2020.

– with files from The Associated Press.

The Canadian press