Number of bushfire victims increases The new daily newspaper

The death toll from NSW’s unprecedented bushfire season has risen to 25 after the body of a 59-year-old man was found in a house on the state’s south coast.

According to the NSW police, the man’s remains were found in a house in Bodalla, southwest of Moruya, on Friday after a bushfire raged through the area on Thursday.

It was 24 hours after the deaths of three U.S. firefighters when their water tanker crashed northeast of Cooma and the same day father and son Robert and Patrick Salway, who died protecting their home in nearby Cobargo, were buried.

NSW Minister of Emergency Services David Elliott said Friday that this season was the “darkest summer” in the state’s history.

“I hope we won’t have a repeat next year or a year after that or for the next 10 years, but the reality is, we will probably be,” he told reporters in Sydney.

Shane Fitzsimmons, NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner, said the state was “forever committed to the victim” that the three U.S. firefighters had brought.

Aircraft owner and operator Coulson Aviation confirmed on Friday that Captain Ian McBeth [44], flight engineer Rick DeMorgan [43] and first officer Paul Clyde Hudson [42] lost their lives in the Peak View crash.

Greg Hood, chief commissioner of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, said the C-130 Hercules crashed shortly after being thrown onto a comb to prevent fire.

ATSB investigators will secure the location on Saturday by securing aviation fuel, magnesium wheels and unexploded oxygen bottles.

They will then locate the aircraft’s voice recorder and bring it back to Canberra “to see what the exchanges might have been like in the cockpit at those last moments,” Mr. Hood told reporters Friday.

Mr. Fitzsimmons said that hot, dry and windy conditions on Thursday resulted in flames, fire spreads and new fires, as well as home losses.

Six firefighters fighting in the fire at Clyde Mountain on the south coast of New South Wales were injured when their truck rolled near Moruya.

“We still have to get through the end of January, we have to get through February, which is one of our summer months, and we still have to get through the end of the legal deadline for the risk of bushfires, which could be extended – if the circumstances require it – over March out, ”warned the RFS boss on Friday.

While the three-month weather forecast for NSW includes some rainfall, Mr. Fitzsimmons said that it would not exceed the average.

“We don’t get any strong signals for above-average rainfall, droughts or rainfall at the end of the fire season.”

Approximately 60 fires continue to burn across New South Wales, but only one has the “watch and act” alert.

Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian announced on Friday that a state memorial service will be held in Sydney on February 23 to pay tribute to the firefighters who died this bushfire season.

aap