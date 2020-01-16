Nuggets win Hornets, despite the debut of Dozier, which Porter showed strongly, cost a lot of money

January 15, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets ahead Michael Porter Jr. (1) celebrates his score in the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets in the Pepsi Center. Credit Required: Ron Chenoy-VS TODAY Sport

For the latest installment of the Rocky Mountain Hoops Podcast, T.J. McBride dives into the Denver Nuggets and wins the Charlotte Hornets.

Topics include a look at the left ankle injury Jamal Murray sustained in the first half, both Gary Harris and Paul Millsap missing the game, the debut of PJ Dozier’s Nuggets, the incredible talent of Michael Porter Jr., the success of the Denver bench , who will fill in for Murray while injured, answer questions from listeners and more.

Click here – or listen below – and make sure you review the podcast, use the comment feature to leave feedback, and subscribe to iTunes, Spotify, or another podcast platform.