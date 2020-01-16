Nuggets @ Warriors Betting Example

January 8, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; The Denver Nuggets bank celebrates during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Nuggets will travel to the Bay Area for a confrontation with the Golden State Warriors. Tip-off is set for 8:30 PM MST.

Denver goes to California after blowing out the Charlotte Hornets Wednesday evening, 100-86. Despite winning, Denver lost the young guard Jamal Murray in the second quarter to an ankle injury. There is no official word about Murray’s status for Thursday’s game, although he is not expected to play.

The Nuggets opened as -7 favorites, but that number has since fallen to -4 given Murray’s status. Yet the public drives the Nuggets, with 85% of the money on their way to Denver.

Murray, Gary Harris and Paul Millsap are all nursing injuries and are listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game.

Expect that Michael Porter Jr. and Torrey Craig get a shock in playing time.

Golden State has struggled all season and is currently working on a nine-game losing streak. The Warriors were on Wednesday after a terrible loss of 125-97 for the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday.

The Warriors 2019-20 team is a grenade of the dynasty that prevailed in the second half of the last decade. Kevin Durant now plays in Brooklyn, and both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson are currently sidelined from injury.

This season was difficult for the Warriors, who won only nine games this season.

Denver has won four of their last five games, including two impressive wins against the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Clippers. That said, Denver will participate in the game tonight on the second night of a back-to-back, which is usually a death wish when betting on NBA games.

The Nuggets are only 14-17-3 when this season ATS is favored.

The top / bottom is set to 212 after opening at 214.5. Both the Warriors and the Nuggets are in the lower half of the competition this season. Nevertheless, 71% of the public money flows to the end.

